The Surakarta district court holds the main session of the trial against Jokowi linked to Esemka's car on April 24

The public relations of the Surakarta District Court, Bambang Ariyanto, said that the first trial of the trial against Jokowi concerning the Esemka car will be held on April 24, 2025. Photo / Siindonews / Vitriana D

SOLO – Surakarta district court (PN) ( Solo ) Immediately held a trial of the default trial filed by AUFA LUQMANA REA, a resident of NGoresan, Jebres, Solo, Central Java. – Surakarta district court (PN) () Immediately held a trial of the default trial filed by AUFA LUQMANA REA, a resident of NGoresan, Jebres, Solo, Central Java. The trial is adred with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi), then the 13th vice-president (vice-president), Kh Ma'ruf Amin and Pt Manufacturing Kreasi linked to the failure of the production of Esemka cars. The public relations of the Surakarta District Court, Bambang Ariyanto, said his party received a default letter letter on Wednesday April 9, 2025, with the registration number 96 / PDTG / 2025 / Surakarta District Court. “Yesterday, had brought legal action concerning the qualification of the case of defect,” said Bambang on Thursday (4/4/2025). In this civil lawsuit, the Surakarta district court also set the first trial, namely the first day on Thursday, April 24, 2025. “The first day of the trial on Thursday, April 24, 2025. It was the first assignment, it was still an assignment for the parties,” he said. While the president of the Panel of Judges, namely Putu Gede Hariyadi, members of Subagyo and Joko Waluyo. “The trial was held openly, if legally, it is necessary to attend by all the defendants, if the applicant should ideally be present, it is he who continues,” he said. Previously, AUFAA continued the three parties because they felt disadvantaged after being unable to buy an ESEMKA car of the Bima Pikap type which was originally used to open a capital transport services company. The 19 -year -old said he was interested in a long time with a car that was presented for the first time by Jokowi when he was mayor of Solo in 2012. (CIP)

