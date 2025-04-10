“ Trump first flashes 'and' four real fwends ''





Most of the first pages on Thursday think about Washington's news that Donald Trump has interrupted the prices on most nations for 90 days – with the exception of China. “Trump first flashes the trade war,” is the title of the Daily Telegraph which notes that American actions had a good day bounced after the announcement. There is also a photo of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who tells journalists the “secrets of a happy marriage”.

“Great War of China” is the title of the first page of the Daily Mirror because he shows Trump to be flexing his muscles and describing his price as “erratic” and a “new bet”. Jacqueline Jossa is represented at the top of the tabloid while the newspaper reports that the star of Eastenders and her husband Dan Osborne took off during vacation “Make-Or-Bubs” to save their marriage.

The Daily Mail splashes the title “Trump flashes” on his first page – and also notes that the American president has doubled “Down on China”. The mail reflects a week of disorder on the stock markets, global tariff warnings and a climbing commercial war with China after Trump increased 125% levies from Beijing.

The Financial Times asks “What is behind the sale of bonds?” He notes that the prices of bonds plunged this week “in the midst of signs of poor demand during an auction of the Treasury”. The newspaper indicates that prices are also increasing in Wimbledon this year while the All England lawn tennis club is looking to finance construction projects.

China is provocative, according to Thursday's metro who says “Trump risks the great maul of China”. The newspaper notes that Beijing “will never accept this intimidation” after Trump hit China with a “125% shock price on Chinese imports” and mocked leaders who “embrace my ass to negotiate agreements”.

Trump is represented on Thursday's goalkeeper's front with his tense hands as he addresses journalists outside the White House. The Guardian says that Trump's back follows on the days of “market troubles and recession warnings”. Elsewhere, the newspaper indicates that phones have been prohibited in almost all schools in England while the head of a national union called for a statutory ban.

Experts have their say in the newspaper I requesting whether the Bank of England could drop in the “double” interest rate in May. The document also asks for its first page if the trade war could have an impact on the offer and increase the prices of weight loss drugs in the United Kingdom.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Express, conservative chief Kemi Badenoch told the newspaper that in light of Trump's pricing break, the Prime Minister “must make more freedom from Brexit”. Elsewhere, King Charles and Queen Camilla are represented at the top of paper marking their journey to Italy – as the Express says “Laughter is the key to a happy royal marriage”.

In other news, the king is represented on the front of the Times sharing a laugh and a joke with the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the third day of his state visit to Italy. Times also claims that Russia attacks Ukraine on several fronts in a spring offensive, according to the commander -in -chief of Ukraine, Oleksander Syrsky.

Finally, the Daily Star conducts a study which, according to the newspaper, shows that adults have only four close friends. “Sad Git Brits has only eight companions – with only four of them close,” said the newspaper. Splashed on the first page – above the title “AWW … We only have four real FWENDS” – are the four student friends of the sixth form of the television series inbetweeners.

Many of the documents on Thursday lead to President Donald Trump suspended his list of punitive rates while distinguishing China.

Financial Times says Trump showed the “first signs of retirement” when he ordered his 90 -day break.

For the Times, Trump made a “dramatic fiery” when he said he wanted “fair agreements with everyone”. The newspaper says it was a radical change in tone compared to the previous night, when he told Republican senators that countries “kissed my ass”.

The Daily Mail's main editorial indicates that the president's mind may have been changed by a fire sale in the US government's obligations.

“Donald Ducks” is the title of the sun.

“Great War of China” is the Daily Mirror because he describes Trump as “erratic” and “make a new bet”, with his high 125% sample on Chinese products.

EPA

The chronicle of the leaders of the Daily Telegraph says that Trump takes the world to a roller coaster roller coaster. The document warns against “considerable implications” for British pensions and mortgages if turbulence in the bond markets continue to increase government loan costs.

Document I report that ministers plan to present announcements provided for the expenditure examination in June aimed at protecting the steel, medicines and cars industries.

The Daily Express leads to the conservative leader Kemi Badenoch urging the Prime Minister to, in the words of the newspaper, “ Maximizing British freedoms from Brexit '', faced with global economic disorder. In an interview with The Express, Badenoch says that work seems to “simply sit down and let it happen” instead of reaching out to countries in a Pacific commercial block, whose British membership has negotiated as a minister.

