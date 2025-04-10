“ Imran Khan clarified that he had not called asad for a conspirator '', says that the head of the PTI





A chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), after meeting the founder of the Imran Khan party in Adiala prison, said that Imran Khan said he had not called the former president of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, the former Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad atif, or Lawmaker Shahram Takai 'Conspirators, or Lawmaker Shahram Khan Khan' A Daily Urdu newspaper reported today (Thursday).

While urging party leaders to stop blaming themselves, Imran Khan warned that new controversial statements would lead to disciplinary measures, said party leader.

Clarification comes a few days after the recent Declaration of the Chief Minister (CM) KP Ali Amin Gandapur triggered the controversy among the leaders of the PTI.

During a podcast with journalist Irshad Bhatti on Friday, Gandapur, while answering a question about not awarding provincial assembly tickets to Qaiser, Atif Khan and Tarakai, had noticed: “Khan Sahab asked us not to attribute MPA to Atif, Shahram and Asad Qire. I had received an indironed message that they are conspirators. ”.

Gandapur said that, as he had been informed that the three had conspired, he was invited not to let them enter the KP assembly.

After the remarks, Qaiser did not take time to express his disappointment in the face of the Gandapur Declaration and asked the game to investigate the accusations.

The former president of the National Assembly wrote: “I ask the Central Directorate of the Party that an in -depth investigation be carried out in the recent declaration of the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that President Imran Khan in this regard is brought before the Nation”, adding that he reserves the right to respond to the Gandapur Declaration; However, in the current circumstances, he considers that it is necessary for the country and the founding president of PTI Imran Khan to avoid such things.

“At present, our entire attention should focus on the release of Imran Khan and other innocent prisoners. The fight for the release of Imran Khan should not be weakened in inflamed questions of internal parties through unnecessary statements. The chief minister should concentrate all his energies on better governance, the restoration of the Province Act, and the struggle for the release of Imran Khan and other franchises.

Tarakai, in a social media position, also demanded an investigation into the issue, claiming that he had reserved the right to answer the CM declaration; However, he added that such a line of conduct would harm the party in the current situation.

“All the efforts to weaken Khan Sahib and the party will fail. A leader keeps people together, does not divide them for the ego or personal desire,” said Tarakai.

