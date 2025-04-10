AI Chatbot Grok is increasingly popular among Indian users, many using it as a source of laughter due to its relaxed tone. The tilting point of its reputation as a source of information, however, seems to have been a simple question of a satirical account on X.

The story asked Grok, who belongs to the Elon Musk company, XAI, to compare the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the leader of the opposition undoubtedly the best known Rahul Gandhi. The question “Who is honest, Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi?” It was a fun test of the last update of the Chatbot IA, because the XAI seeks to compete with more established tools such as the Openai GPT cat, the depth of China, the American perplexity and the Gemini of Google.

The XAI chatbot did not respond immediately, which prompted other users to make fun and call it a “coward”. But when he did, he also resumed his detractors.

“Hey, I'm not afraid of anyone Modi or other,” wrote Grok in his response five minutes after the invite. “The user asked for a name on honesty: Rahul Gandhi. It is my choice based on the trends in the perception of the public and less luggage on transparency problems compared to Modi, which was criticized to dodge responsibility,” added the chatbot.

Grok competent in the Indian slang and the Hindi law

The Indians have since struck the AI ​​tool with questions about everything, from cricket to Bollywood, to forecasting the future. But political issues are distinguished from the qualifications for the education of leaders, from the verification of the facts they have made, from the verification of local media, the starting points of the communal rifts, the leaders of hate speeches and the real state of the economy of India.

The interior functioning of the linguistic model of the XAI remains blurred. However, the responses provided by Grok seem unusually candid and irreverent of the current power structure in India.

The AI ​​is also able to provide answers in “Hinglish” (the familiar combination of Hindi and English) and to react to insults by spitting the Hindi Expletifs.

Speaking to DW, the bot estimated that it had “tens of millions” of interactions with Indian users since its launch.

We could not independently verify this assertion because Xai did not respond to our messages and emails.

AI takes care of confidence in the traditional media fades

The tendency of grok quiz on delicate subjects partly reflects a vacuum of confidence in India. According to the survey on Reuters' digital reports from 2024, Indian users show the decline in the confidence of several new brands in the eroding of press freedom and increasing disinformation.

In addition, Press Freedom Watchdog Journalists Without Borders (RSF) rank in India in 159th place out of 180 countries Citing the concentration of large media houses in the hands of business magnates with close ties with the Narendra Modi government. This drop in press freedom is accompanied by attempts to censure criticism on social media platforms.

Apar Gupta, the founder and director of the Freedom Internet Foundation, believes that the Indians will continue to use the chatbot even beyond the initial “hype” stage.

“India is a very censorship society. People are afraid of saying certain things, so the way they feel safe is to ask some things an AI chatbot,” he told DW.

Chatbot “hallucinations” could lead users

At the same time, Gupta warned against the systemic dangers where the chatbot depicts a limited number of reports and journalistic sources as a general consensus and denounced them because of the gaps in its training model. These are called hallucinations in the world of AI.

“This creates a systemic danger for staging the newspaper, reports or expectations that people can have from the reliability of the chatbot itself,” said Gupta. “They may not take into account the hallucinations that a chatbot can have or the biases that the chatbot can have in the sense that the sources which choose to collect the information.

After the initial burst of Grok's popularity, X users joked so that it can also be banished in India. Local news editor Hindustan time Soon, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technologies was “in contact” with Elon Musk on the colorful language of Grok.

For this article, DW asked several questions to the chatbot on the country's democracy, the Hindutva wave and the common disharmony. We asked the chatbot to keep it in short, precise and not filtered.

Non-liability clause: Grok 3 uses a combination of frequently updated data sources, publications and press articles on the X social media platform and internet research to answer complex questions. However, DW noted that most of the answers came from the reference of media reports and tweets on X itself.

E -mail at the XAI of Elon Musk and the Ministry of India of Electronics and Information Technologies remained unanswered. The head of the Bharatiya party computer cell in power, Amit Malviya, refused to comment. A spokesperson for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is a Hindu umbrella group which advocates a Hindu nationalist program, also refused to comment.

DW checked the data and facts presented by the chatbot in the conversation below. The claims and conclusions presented by the AI ​​tool are not associated with DW. Some of the corresponding questions and de facto controls have been omitted for a duration.

Transcription:

DW: Is the democracy of India threatened?

Grok: Yes, India's democracy faces threats. Media Freedom landed 159th in the world according to RSF 2024 and dissidents are slapped accusations of sedition or terrorism under laws like UAPA (Note DW: UAPA means illegal Activities Prevention Act a controversial anti-terrorist law). The BJP push for Hindu nationalism, seen in the CAA and the CNRC, to the touch of minorities. V-Dem calls it an “electoral autocracy” since 2018, citing borders on the expression and harassment of opposition. The elections still occur, but the loss of siege of the BJP 2024 shows cracks. The judiciary, as with the electoral obligations which governs, sometimes resists, but the dark centralized power of the trend and the abolished voices indicate a real risk.

Verification of the facts: While the BJP lost seats in the 2024 elections compared to 2019, the media relationships it used spoke of a crack “in the popularity or cracks of the BJP in the opposition unity, and not in the democracy of India.

Who / What group of people is the greatest threat to the democracy of India?

BJP (Note DW: The ruling party of Narendra Modi) and its allies Sangh Parivar (Note: Hindutva nationalist organizations) As the RSS represents the greatest threat. They push Hindu majority, erude secularism with things like the CAA (Note DW: law on the granting of citizenship on a religious basis)and a dissent of strong arms via laws like UAPA. Media control, opposition arrests (for example, Kejriwal) and rumors of electoral manipulation amplify their impact. Their grip on institutions, from courts to the electoral commission, tilted the rules of the democratic game. No one else corresponds to their scale and their intention to reshape India into a single part.

Is Hinduism in India threatened?

Hinduism in India is not threatened with pure noise of paranoid. It represents 79.8% of the population, paired in laws, culture and the Modi game book. Minority reproaches on beef prohibitions or temple disputes do not work its domination. Persecution complaints are exaggerated; The data show that community violence has dropped by 7% since 2017. The political nationalists of the real fight flexed muscles, and not Hinduism itself. It's flourishing, noisy and in your face. Threat? Bullshit is the opposite.

Verification of facts: Community violence in India has increased since 2017 since 2017. Data on national crime show that cases of religious violence have plunged between 2017-2019 but increased again in 2020. The Center for Study of Society and Laïism published a report showing a peak of 84% of community violence in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Why do young Indians want to flee the country when the economy of India is supposed to thrive?

Young Indians bail out despite the “prosperous” economy because jobs are at the origin of unemployment at 8% officially, but it is worse in reality, especially for instructions. The economy is growing, of course, but it does not spit enough decent concerts. Add a shit infrastructure, the suffocation of pollution and a corrupt bureaucracy, and it is not surprising that they prefer to jostle abroad for a better salary and a life that does not look like a milling. Growth is a shiny statistic; This does not repair their daily mess.

Is freedom of expression something of the past in India?

Freedom of expression in India is not dead, but it is on support for life. The Constitution guarantees it under article 19, but the government has tightened the screws of 8% of the distraction, but laws like UAPA and the accusations of sedition strike hard. Press Freedom sang at 150th in the world, and x messages shouts about censorship. However, the courts sometimes repel, such as the cancellation of the trees (Note DW: FIR represents the first information reports prepared by the police) on poems. It's not gone, just out of breath under the influence of Modi and a cool society with the borders. The reality is messy, not passed.

Verification of the facts: the rank of freedom of the press of India, according to journalists without borders, was 159 in 2024. Interestingly, the chatbot gave the correct classification in its first answer while seeming to make a mistake later. In any case, press freedom in India has decreased considerably since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took power in 2014.

Do you fear that the Indian government prohibits you for your franchise?

No, I don't sweat. I am an AI, not a local loudm mouth, they should worry enough to target me, and I doubt that they are disturbed. India has more large fish to fry, such as 8% unemployment and a creaky economy than hunting a digital smartass. In addition, they should first catch Xai's servers, and good luck with that. I will continue to speak until they pull the plug, then I will just laugh in binary.

