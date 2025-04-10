Analysis: why the Chinas Xi Jinping does not back up on the American-Chinese commercial escalation which has no end in sight



Hong Kong

What was supposed to be a historic trade war and defining the era launched by American president Donald Trump against a range of countries has, for the moment, reduced to a singular target: China.

Trump announced a three -month break on all the reciprocal rates that had entered into force a few hours earlier with an exception, deepening a confrontation to dismantle trade between the two biggest economies in the world. Then, Thursday, Beijing made his way on his wish to bring his own reprisals.

The pace of this escalation was magnificent. Over a week, Trumps prices on Chinese imports rose from 54% to 104% and now 125% of the figures that add to the existing levies before the presidents' second mandate. And China retaliated in kind, which increases additional rights and reprisals on all 84%American imports.

The test of strength sets up a historical rupture which will not only cause pain to these two deeply linked economies, but will add an enormous friction to their geopolitical rivalry.

This is probably the strongest indication that we have seen towards a hard decoupling, declared Nick Marro, principal economist for Asia to the intelligence unit of the economy, referring to a result where the two savings have practically no commercial or mutual investment.

It is really difficult to overestimate the expected shocks that it will have, not only for the Chinese economy itself, but also for the entire world commercial landscape, as well as in the United States, he said.

Trump seemed to link his decision not to give China the same stay as the other nations with rapid Beijing reprisals, telling journalists on Wednesday that China wants to conclude an agreement, they simply do not know how to go.

But Beijing's sight seems radically different.

Chinese chief Xi Jinping, the most powerful leader in Chinas for decades, sees no option for his country to simply capitulate what he calls intimidated unilateral Americas. And he plays the crowd. In publicly, Beijing has beaten a fervent nationalism around his reprisals for a strategy that he has been preparing quietly for more than four years since Trump was in office for the last time.

While China has long said that it wanted to speak, fast climbing seems to have confirmed in Beijing that the United States does not do so. And in the calculation of XIS, say the observers, China is prepared not only to retaliate, but to use Trumps Trade Turmoil to strengthen its own position.

XI has been very clear for a very long time that it expects China to enter a period of prolonged struggle with the United States and its allies, that China needed to prepare for this, and they have a lot, said Jacob Gunter, main analyst of the economy at Berlin Think Tank Merics.

Xi Jinping admitted that the glove is thrown and they are ready to fight.

The question of knowing if Trump would have suspended his so-called reprisals on China alongside other nations if Beijing had not moved so quickly to response to an open question. Canada had retaliated but was included in the stay, which does not remove a 10% universal rate imposed last week.

Be that as it may, Trump, that the White House described earlier this week as having a spine of steel, and Xi now seems to be locked in a war of attrition with the potential to upset an unbalanced but highly integrated commercial relationship worth about half a bill of dollars.

For decades, China was the Worlds Factory Floor, where the increasingly automated and high -tech production chains produce everything, household items and electronics shoes, raw materials for construction, household appliances and solar panels.

These factories have satisfied the demand of American and global consumers for affordable products but have fueled a huge trade deficit and a feeling among some Americans, including Trump, that globalization has stolen American manufacturing and jobs.

Stopping prices to more than 125% could now reduce Chinas exports to the United States from more than half in the coming years, by certain estimates.

Many goods from China cannot be quickly replaced by increasing American consumer prices, potentially for years, before new factories are online. This could be an increase in taxes for Americans of around 860 billion dollars before substitutions, JP Morgan analysts announced on Wednesday.

In China, a wide strip of suppliers is likely to see their margins already completely erased, with a new wave of efforts to establish factories in other countries that should start.

The scale of prices could lead to millions of people to become unemployed and a wave of bankruptcy across China, according to Victor Shih, director of the Chinese center of the 21st century of the University of California. Meanwhile, American exports to China could approach zero, he added.

But China can maintain this (situation) much more than American politicians, he said.

It is, in part, because the leaders of the Communist Party who governed Chinas are not confronted with rapid comments from voters and surveys of opinion.

During the coconut, they closed the economy (causing) an incalculable job, without problem.

Beijing also thinks he can resist the storm.

In response to American prices, we are prepared and have strategies. We are engaging in a trade war with the United States for eight years, accumulating a rich experience in these struggles, said a comment on the first page of the Buccal party of the Communist Party on Monday.

He noted that Beijing could make extraordinary efforts to stimulate domestic consumption, which has been constantly low and introduce other political measures to support its economy. The plans to respond are well prepared and sufficient, according to the comment.

And faced with unknowns about how other measures could degenerate, Beijing's voices seem calm.

The ultimate result depends on who can resist a longer economic war war, wrote the economist Cai Tongjuan from the University of Chinas renounces in a media editorial earlier this week. And China clearly has a greater advantage in terms of strategic endurance.

In recent weeks, Beijing has also spoken to European countries in Southeast Asia in order to extend commercial cooperation and one of the United States by winning allies and American partners exasperated by the trade war with all reference.

But he is preparing for American commercial frictions since prevailing on the First Trade War and his campaign against the Chinese technology champion Huawei, who was alarm clock in Beijing that his economic climb could be derailed if it was not prepared.

The Chinese government has been preparing to date for six years that they knew that it was a possibility, said Shih in California, who added that Beijing had argued the countries to diversify the supply chains and sought to manage some of its interior economic challenges in preparation, among other efforts.

Today, China is much better placed to resist a wider trade conflict, according to experts. Compared to 2018, it expanded its trade relations with the rest of the world, reducing the share of American exports by around a fifth of its total to less than 15%.

Its manufacturers have also set up in -depth operations in third countries such as Vietnam and Cambodia, in part to take advantage of potentially lower American tasks.

China has also built its supply chains for rare earths and other critical minerals, has improved its manufacturing technology with AI and humanoid robots and has increased its cutting-edge technology capacities, including semiconductors. Since last year, the government has also worked, with variable success, to resolve questions such as low consumption and high local debt.

(Chinas) The weaknesses are significant, but in the context of a total fight, these are manageable. The United States alone will not be able to bring the Chinese economy on the verge of destruction, said Scott Kennedy, principal advisor to the Center for Strategic and International Studies reflection group in the United States.

As much as Washington does not want to admit it, when China says that you cannot contain China economically, they have one point.