HR McMaster receives an accidental call from President Trump





A little over a month ago, the retired lieutenant-general, HR McMaster, received an unexpected call on his personal cell, four sources told CBS News. It was from the White House and he was informed by the voice at the other end of the president.

McMaster, who was a national security advisor during President Trump's first term and was ousted after 13 months, was surprised to hear Trump.

One day earlier, on March 2, Trump launched his last insult to McMaster, exploding him on social networks as a “weak and completely ineffective losing”. McMaster had also just appeared on the “60 minutes” of CBS, where he expressed skepticism as for Mr. Trump's openings to the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Putin to put an end to the war in Ukraine.

“Henry …” This is how Trump opened the call before embarking on the conversation, according to two sources which were not allowed to discuss private conversations.

It was then that McMaster knew that this familiar voice was indeed Mr. Trump. But he also achieved something else: the commander -in -chief had not intended to call him at all.

McMaster goes through HR, abbreviated for Herbert Raymond. Not Henry.

“Mr. President, it's HR McMaster,” he said on the phone.

“Why would the F *** be talking” to HR McMaster? Asked Trump, then Trump embarked on a scathing criticism of his former assistant, two sources said.

The call was brief.

Two sources told CBS News that the president intended to call the Governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, not his former national security advisor.

We do not know who is responsible for composing the bad McMaster. According to a person familiar with the call, the call was made by an assistant who works with the president.

A White House official refused to discuss the president's private calls or if a telephone conversation has taken place.

In a press release, the director of communications for the White House, Steven Cheung, criticized the former national security advisor.

“HR MCMaster has completely plotten itself and its third -order book, which is now sold in the bac at the fictional section of a reduced bookstore, is filled with lies in a futile attempt to rehabilitate its reputation in tatters,” said Cheung.

HR McMaster, a contributor to CBS News, refused to comment.

McMaster was frank on Trump's opinions on Putin and how he believes that the Russian leader “played on Trump's ego and insecurity with flattery”, as he wrote in his recent memories, “at war with ourselves”.

The erroneous telephone call on March 3 came several days before the editor -in -chief of the Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg was wrongly added to a group conversation with the best national security advisers of Trump who included a discussion on sensitive information on US military strikes in Yemen.

The current national security adviser Mike Waltz told Fox News that he assumed the “full responsibility” of the group cat episode.

Arden Farhi contributed to this report.

