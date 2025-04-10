Asked about Jokowi was continued in relation to Esemka's car, Kaesang was handed over and left …





Salatiga, kompas.com – President of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep reluctant to answer questions related to default proceedings linked Esemka car Against Joko Widodo. During the visit of the official residence of the mayor of Salatiga on Thursday (4/4/2025), Kaesang who was questioned on the trial only had her hand in front of his chest. He then shakes the hand of several people to say goodbye without answering the questions of journalists. Read also: Jokowi continued Esemka cars, this is the first session calendar As we know, Kaesang is the third child of Joko Widodo. The default trial linked to the failure of the mass production of Esemka cars was subject to the Solo District Court (PN), Central Java. This trial was not only sent to PT Solo Manufacturing Kreasi as an Esemka car manufacturer, but also led to the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the 13th vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia Ma'ruf Amin. The trial was filed by AUFAA LUQMANA RE A, who is the son of the Indonesian coordinator of the anti-corruption community (MAKI), Boyamin Saiman. This case was officially registered with the PN SKT-080420250 number Wednesday (8/4/2025). The Solo City District Court (PN), Central Java, has established a trial calendar for a default trial linked to the failure of mass production of Esemka cars. The first trial should take place on April 24, 2025 at 10:00 am WIB, in the Wyyono Projo dikiro room. PN Solo Public Relations, Bambang Ariyanto, explained that during the first trial, the president of the jury of judges Putu Gede Hariyadi would direct the trial, with members of the jury of judges Subagio and Joko Waluyo. “He was determined on Thursday, April 24, 2025. This is the first call,” said Bambang in his declaration Thursday (4/4/2025). Read also: Jokowi continued Esemka cars, what is the story of these local cars? In the proposed requests, the applicant asked the court to receive and grant the trial as a whole. In addition, the applicant also asked the actions of the defendants who could not keep the promise of producing ESEMKA cars by default. The applicant considers that the action has caused estimated losses as equivalent to two cars, with a minimum value of around 300 million RP.

