Imran Khan calls this film from the 90s of Aamir Khan uncomfortable to watch





New Delhi: Imran Khan, in a recent interview, revealed that some of his films in the 90s of Uncle Aamir Khan are “uncomfortable to watch” according to the modern sense of today.

Addressing an entertainment magazine, the simple brother Ki Dulhan said that Raja Hindustani by Amir Khan, who was an amazing success at the time, is very uncomfortable to be monitored with the sensitivity and the measures of today.

“You know, there are some of his films from the 90s that have not aged well, and when you watch them through a modern lens, are a bit problematic, and there are times that are quite uncomfortable.”

“Raja Hindustani, I think, is the one that was an amazing success, but it is very uncomfortable to look with the sensitivity of today. You can think, oh guy, that's wrong … Yes, so that there are a good number of his films from the 90s which are not comfortable by today's measure,” he added.

Raja Hindustani with Aamir Khan and Karishma Kapoor, directed by Dharmesh Darshan, was released in 1996. It was the third most successful film in the 1990s in terms of raw budget. Made with an RS 5.7CR budget, the film managed to win RS 76.34cr worldwide.

Speaking of his relationship with his uncle in his previous interviews, Imran congratulated Aamir of his ability to work tirelessly and to be a busy man, because of which he cannot share his difficulties with him.

“For the proximity and the consideration that I have for Aamir, he is a very busy guy. So, we would rarely meet, he would be deep in three films. So, the conversations would not be quite the chance to get there. Life is such. It is ultimately my mother who was able to help me,” he said.

“I grew up in a house with Aamir, my other uncle Mansoor, who were both very influential figures. As a young man, learning masculinity, I certainly took many clues from the two,” Imran pointed out.

Speaking more about the tenacity of Aamir, Imran said that the actor “perfectionist” had a great feeling of conviction and fearlessness.

Imran Khan is a knowledge to have appeared in Jaane you yaane na ',' brother ki dulhan. “He appeared for the last time on the big screen in 2015 in” Katti Batti “.

