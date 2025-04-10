



Not for the first time, Donald Trump left his administration and his nation like a clown show against the world.

The new Trumpian trade era launched the Liberation Day lasted barely a week. It's as good. But in a typical act of nasty self -control, Trump increased his tariffs on China to 125%.

It is not surprising that the most provocative enemies of the Americas of this new trade war are distinguished for a last punishment, except that things are now so stupid that we have entered the theoretical world of the $ 2000.

Over things, Chinas' latest reprisals in the trade war with America leave it with a price of 84% on its imports from the United States. After a series of movements, the United States now imposes a 104% burden on Chinese imports.

Despite the surprisingly generous 90 -day easements for the rest of the world, the growing economic conflict with China remains a serious threat to stability. Regarding around 46% of world GDP, the two largest economies have ceased to negotiate goods between them. For the moment, it is as far as possible. A global cataclysm may have been avoided and the hiatus can even lead to useful reductions in other obstacles to trade.

Perhaps what was finally frightened Mr. Trump was the very supported (by him) of the European Union representing an additional 15% of world GDP which had just announced plans of reprisals, including certain targeted on the sits of the Floridian orange juice and the soy of the midwest.

As in the first Trump presidency, the administration was faced with emergency interventions to support agriculture prices. Difficulty, EU sanctions were to be applied slowly, extending towards the end of the year, giving many opportunities for commercial negotiations. The space can now be used fruitfully.

However, for the United States and China, this closure of the physical trade in goods resembles the first days of the cocovid pandemic. Except, of course, that this time, it is not a previously unknown tension of the coronavirus that administered an external shock, but the conscious actions of Mr. Trump. It is, you must always be kept in mind, a fully self-administered shock to a healthy American economy.

Damage inflicted on the two countries will be precisely as economic theory and painful experience would provide for it. Consumers from the two countries will face higher prices because prices are a form of selective sales tax, taken from foreign or Partens items, and mainly on this scale by buyers.

In China, American prices will strike companies and people who do everything, iPhones and Tesla cars with Maga hats and toys. For Americans, this is bad news for farmers who are trying to sell their soy beans, corn, cotton and beef to eager Chinese food producers. In both cases, consumers, workers, capital owners and governments based on economic growth to finance their budgets will suffer. The effects of punitive prices go far beyond the business oriented activity and quickly spread to any economy and from the nation to the nation.

As bad as the prices have been, and in their own way, they are unprecedented and devastating, uncertainty is worse. Companies planning investments, people who plan to move, savers who are considering retirement are all tormented by markets on the markets and all affecting the real economy.

Even now, we cannot be sure of what will happen in 90 days, or where ridiculous climbing in the Chinese and American prices will end up. Hopefully with a truce, and one of Washington's greatest questions in living memory.

This chaos and uncertainty have found an external and visible eloquent demonstration on the capital markets. The heavy scholarships in the actions most exposed to the Trade Wars Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Aerospace, the banks were the first red lights. Then, the signs came that contagion passed on the market for the obligations of the American treasury, which is by far the most important sovereign debt in the world, widely held and in enormous quantities.

The US dollar is the reserve currency of the world, and the debt of the American government labeled in the dollar is the main active reserve in the world. The last auction of these obligations, which finance the federal government of the United States, has been unusually difficult, especially since treasury bills are a traditional refuge in troubled time, but not when the United States is the source of trouble.

One of the main holders of treasury bills is the Chinese government. Although there is no specific evidence of the sale of revenge on bonds to thwart the Trump administration, it is also true that if the Chinese and companies are in fact prevented from buying American goods, they will need fewer dollars, with an obvious effect on the markets. This achievement would have weighed heavily even at the impetuous white house of Trump.

During the 2008-100 global financial crisis, panic on the financial markets spread to the sovereign debt markets in certain European countries, in turn threatening the survival of the euro. There must have been some concern that this could happen with the additional instability of a more volatile dollar.

The last torsion of the Trump tariff tale arouses special memories for the British. When the United Kingdom suffered from an similar economic error during the Brief Minister of Liz Truss in 2022, the so-called mini-budget crisis, it was the reaction of the markets that forced the PM at the time to quickly change the course, to reverse most of its imprecise tax cuts, to read its chancellor and soon after, to leave. No one expects the same fate to fall on President Trump, if only because he is more safely isolated from any revolt of the parallel congress … but the change is just as dramatic.

The political pressures of the White House to at least break that politics had become too heavy for the president to be able to reject with a bullish social media position. The divisions of the Republican Party and the Maga movement had become essential, Elon Musk and Senator Ted Cruz leading the accusation against Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump did not hide his love for the prices during his first mandate and again during his last electoral campaign. To which his allies and the wider world were not prepared was the scale, speed and irrationality of what he revealed in the Garden Rose of the White House last week.

The subsequent chaos exceeded one of the turbulence of its first mandate, with the exception of the deadly insurrection on January 6, 2021. The worst of this phase of the Trump administration must be hoped, and the economic nuclear winter predicted by its own allies has been avoided.

The unwanted heritage is a world that has lost even more confidence in the American economy and, as in the defense field, began to question the options that are not based on the capricious personality of President Trump. Chaos has already cost the America Dear, made it one of the most reliable allies, a more risky place to do business and with it. The terrible reality is that there are almost four more years of this kind of waste to come.

The real day of liberation will come when Mr. Trump leaves the White House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-losing-war-world-213618035.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos