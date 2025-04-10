PM Modi to launch 44 projects during its 50th visit to Varanasi | Latest news from India





Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should launch 44 development projects 3,884,18 crosses during his visit to the parliamentary district, Varanasi, April 11. This will mark his 50th visits in his constituency, according to the president of the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, Dilip Patel. Six SP, eight additional SPs, 33 DSP as well as 4,000 security personnel, including the police, the CAP and the Jawans of the paramilitary forces will be deployed during the PMS visit, the police commissioner, Varanasi, said Mohit Agarwal. (PTI) PM Modi plans to contact a public meeting in Mehdiganj, in the inauguration of 19 projects evaluated at 1,629.13 crosses and lays the foundation stone for 25 projects estimated at 2,255.05 crore, added a patel. Six police superintendents, eight additional police superintendents, 33 assistant police superintendents (DSP) as well as 4,000 security staff, in particular the police, the Provincial Army Constabulary (CAP) and the Jawans of the paramilitary forces will be deployed during the PMS visit. All security preparations have already been set up, police commissioner Varanasi said Mohit Agarwal. Read also: Blessed to have Darshan de Ram Setu, says Modi With more than 1,000 panels installed in the district, Patel said that preparations were underway to accommodate the large PM. The roads, the intersections and the public meeting place are decorated with flags and BJP lighting, he added. BJP leaders as well as public representatives and party workers also launched a cleanliness campaign before the visit. This visit is special because it will be his 50th visit. We make efforts to make him memorable, said the president of the Kashi City BJP, Pradeep Agrahari. Read also: Complete preparations for PMS Varanasi Visit: Yogi There is great enthusiasm among BJP workers concerning the PMS visit. Many will attend cutouts and good messages to mark the occasion, said spokesperson for Kashi Region BJP, Navratan Rathi. Ashwini Pandey, a BJP worker, added, it is a question of great pride for all of us that PM Modi so far has visited Kashi 49th. He ensured a lot of development in the city. All the preparations for the visit were completed, said the Magistrate of the Varanasi District, S Rajalingam.

