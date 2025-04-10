Politics
Here's how China could retaliate against American prices
While trade tensions with China are intensifying, experts warn that Chinese President Xi Jinping could fight back with movements such as reducing rare earth exports or the discharge of treasury bills – actions that could paralyze American defense systems, Spike borrows costs and trigger a Global financial shock.
A total ban on mineral exports of rare land, for example, could make American missiles, fighter planes and even consumption technology such as inoperable smartphones. While tensions with Washington get up, Beijing could also fight back by pouring the treasury bills – a threat that has already sent attacks via the financial markets.
“There is not one of our jet planes in the air force of the United States which has no rare land in several forms, especially in magnets,” said Mark Smith, CEO of Niocorp and a 40-year-old veteran from the mineral mining industry. “If China stops exporting rare earths, the effect on American military preparation would be immediate.”
“Night vision glasses, hyper-sounds, intelligent missiles that become stupid missiles-I mean you can literally shoot them, but they will not go everywhere they go with an intelligent missile,” he added.
Trump says he will take a look at the exemption from certain large American companies hit particularly hard by prices
China holds $ 761 billion in American debt, making it the second foreign holder after Japan. A mass sale could reduce the value of American bonds and cause an increase in yields, which increases borrowing costs for the federal government. It could also weaken the US dollar and send shock waves via global financial markets.
Beyond treasury bills, China could more devalued the yuan – a tactic that it has used several times – to make its exports more competitive while drying up American products outside its domestic market.
President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he issued a 90 -day break on the prices, except China, which would face a 125% sample on its goods. China had responded to the previous prices with an 84% tax on American imports.
But for all the difficult escalation speeches, Trump predicted that a “agreement” could be on the horizon.
“China wants to conclude an agreement. They just don't know how to go. You know, this is one of those things that I don't know yet.
The allies, supporters and donors of Donald Trump, led by Elon Musk, push to end the tariff war
Last week, China placed seven types of rare and heavy land on an export control list. Although orders are constantly prohibited, Beijing can still appropriate trade by limiting the number of export licenses it issues.
China dominates 90% of Global market for rare – A group of 17 essential elements to the defense, energy and electronics industries.
And it would not be the first time that China has used its domination of the market to punish an opponent. In 2010, the Chinese Communist Party interrupted rare land exports to Japan during a diplomatic dispute. More recently, Beijing has restricted expeditions of other critical minerals – notably Germanium, Gallium and Graphite – in the United States in the past two years.
American companies, on the other hand, would find it difficult to fill the void. It takes on average 29 years to move from mineral discovery to production in the United States
In China, where environmental regulations are almost nonexistent and the state makes such projects, this can only take a few months.
Elon Musk's brother Kimbal Musk slams Trump's prices as a permanent tax on the American consumer '' '
XI's next decision may depend on the pain it is ready to inflict on its own economy – trade wars harm both sides in almost all scenarios.
“He is not the same leader he was in 2018,” said Nazak Nikakhtar, commercial expert and former head of the trade department. “It has indigenous many high -tech manufacturing capacities in China, including semiconductors and AI. It is consolidated by power – it approaches the end of an unprecedented third term, in search of a fourth, and it is purged of adversaries.
Nikakhtar predicted that Xi would increase reprisals by continuing to pour out US Treasury bills and extend the prohibitions on critical mineral exports.
“I think it is really, really willing to take as much pain as necessary to inflict pain in the west. And I think it can get away with it because the Chinese government controls all the levers of the economy. They have no free market forces that are moving things.”
She also warned that China could retaliate against countries helping the United States by circumventing export prohibitions.
“They will punish third countries for the expedition of things they have happened to the United States,” she said. “So I think it's quite serious.”
But Nikakhtar said the United States also had more tools in its arsenal.
“Are we able to do much more than what we have done in terms of not only prices, export controls, restriction on capital flow? Absolutely. Is the Treasury Department potentially willing to pass in a way through serious sanctions that can paralyze, Chinese banks? I think they are.”
