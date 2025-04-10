PTI leaders do not agree to meet Imran Khan in Adiala prison





Islamabad: A verbal confrontation broke out in the upper ranks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) concerning the question of the founder of the Imran Khan party, currently imprisoned in Adiala prison. Sources have revealed that the official list given to prison authorities did not include the names of the PTI president, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan and lawyer Ali Zafar, but managed to meet Imran, leading to objections of certain party members.

Barrister Gohar expressed strong concerns about the use of the term “Manzoor-E-Nazar” (favorite) and stressed that if the founder of the PTI trusts everyone, Zafar is an honest individual. “I have reservations on the term, but my goal is to unite the party, even if it means resigning,” Gohar pointed out to journalists in Parliament.

Senator Zafar, responding to the allegations of the secretary general of the PTI, Salman Akram Raja, expressed his regrets and called for clarity. Speaking outside the High Court of Islamabad (IHC), Zafar explained that Imran Khan had ordered him to continue the question of the Supreme Court concerning the authorization of the meeting. “Everyone should have the right to meet Imran Khan,” said Zafar, adding that the former Prime Minister has always been open to conversations for the well-being of the country.

Meanwhile, Raja, in his own Declaration to the IHC, accused the management of having violated previous agreements. He said that only “Manzoor-E-Nazar” people were allowed to meet Imran Khan, and the six lawyers he had appointed were refused access. Raja said that Imran had made no call on Tuesday, rather speaking only to his family.

Party sources said the tensions won between the president of the PTI and Raja at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa house in Islamabad after the leader of the Adiala prison party. The reconciliation efforts between the two were launched by certain members of the party.

In addition, Barrister Gohar confirmed that Imran Khan had argued the appeal for Pakistan to become a “hard state”, guaranteeing the rule of law and equality of justice for all. “Imran stressed that Pakistan should not remain a gentle state where law is not consistently respected,” said Gohar.

In another development, the former head of the PTI Sher Afzal Marwat discussed internal divisions within the party. He said there were three influential pressure groups, one of which was party media, in particular the YouTubers, who created for -profit stories. He also underlined the role of the management of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of PTI in the current conflict, suggesting that the management of the region felt marginalized by leadership based in Punjab. Marwat also mentioned the attempts to negotiate negotiations with the establishment, noting that the party had not capitalized on previous discussions.

Marwat rejected the allegations of Asad Qaiser being a conspirator, suggesting that misleading advice concerning Ali Amin Gandapur aimed to harm the party. Regarding the uncertainty surrounding the position of the chief minister of KPS, Marwat warned that the future decisions of PTI are based on rumors and speculation.

