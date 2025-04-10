The poor man wants to be rich

Rich man wants to be king

And a king is not satisfied

until he governs everything.

Although these words by Bruce Springsteens in 1978 were written as a manifest political declaration, they resonate loudly today with the growing number of autocrats rooted around the world.

From the shores of the Mediterranean to Central Europe, from East Asia to the Eurasian terrestrial mass, and closer to their homes on Pennsylvania avenue, budding sultans, emperors, tsars and kings trampled on the remains of democracy in order to nourish their dependence in power.

Take Turkey, for example, where the regime of the long -standing sovereign Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently arrested Ekrem Imamolu, the mayor of Istanbul and the privileged opposition candidate to kill himself (I want to be) Sultan Erdogan the magnificent country at the next presidential election, scheduled for 2028. Protives of the wave across the country, based on peak loads, caused a vagon to highlight Erdogans dismissing popularity after more than 20 years in power. Its naked ambition to use all the means available to maintain its parties to the role of governance has questioned the legitimacy of the country's democracy.

Meanwhile, in central Europe, the irascible chief of the Hungary, Viktor Orban, continues to demonize the growing opposition to his illiberal regime with a rhetoric more suited to a banana republic than a Member State of the European Union. In a speech in mid-March commemorating a Hungarian national holiday, Orban qualified its opponents as vermin and insects which must be cleaned in the country. The Acarious Prime Minister now reveals heat as one of his former supporters, Peter Magyar, is currently the main opposition figure, potentially threatening the hopes of re -election of Orbans 2026.

Chinese President Xi Jingping is also a proud member of the Fraternity of the Autocrat, after obtaining a third historical term in 2023 as head of the environment of the environment. As a prerequisite for his leadership plan for life, XI organized an update of the Chinese Constitution to legally support his continuous rule. The changes to forcing changes in legal standards accepted in the long term to facilitate the extension of an essential sovereign is a proven practice of the non -democratic cabale.

Erdogan, Orban and Xi are notvices relating to the game of autocracy, however, compared to the Russian Tsar Vladimir (I want to be) the big one. The favorite methods of Poutines for the sidelining of opposition Nettles are more drastic and durable. Whether the victims of gangland shots (Anna Politkovskaya, Boris Nemtsov) suffer the effects of Polonium-2110 (Aleksandr Litvinenko) or the embarkation of the bad plane (Yevgeny Prigozhin), those who were threatened by the threat of Putin tend to meet no longer.

In addition to the above -mentioned brutality, Putin administratively and constitutionally assured her success of Russia United Russia during the country's regular ballot boxes. The boss of the Kremlin, in the early 2000s, bypassed the annoying Russian restrictions on the limits of the presidential mandate by serving simply as Prime Minister for four years, calling all the shots to his obey president, Dmitry Medvedev. After his return to the presidency in 2012, Putin pressed a rewriting of the Russian Constitution which allows her to stay in power until 2036.

Poutines spread out on power are the ordered stallion for potential autocrats worldwide, obtaining praise and imitation attempts. The Russian example has not gone unnoticed in Washington, because President Donald Trump is now openly comments on staying in power for another mandate. Notwithstanding the fact that the 22nd amendment to the American Constitution is explicit in the restriction on two mandates for the occupant of the White House, Trump seems to think that the putative support of some of his faithful for a third term prevails over this fundamental legal document. We can be sure that George Washington twists in his grave with the narcissistic disdain of the presidents for traditional standards.

Although the leaders described above come from various horizons and disparate nationalities, they all share a common trait. They really seem to believe that they are alone, have the skills necessary to direct their respective countries.

History will undoubtedly show that they were unfortunately mistaken in this belief.

Robert Beck of Peterborough is a non -resident researcher at Foreign Policy Research Institute. After having served for 30 years in American embassies in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, he now teaches foreign policy lessons in lifelong learning programs both in Keene State College and Rivier University.