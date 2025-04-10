



Cancel the left-wing war against water pressure: today, President Donald J. Trump has signed an executive decree to end the War of Obama-Biden against water pressure and make the Americas again very well.

The order orders the energy secretary to immediately cancel the too complicated federal rule which redefined the shower head under Obama and Biden. Twice in the past 12 years, these administrations have published massive regulations defining the word shower head. Biden's definition was 13,000 narcotic words. The Oxford English Dictionary, on the other hand, defines the shower head in a short sentence. President Trump restores mental health to at least a small part of the federal regulations, returning to the simple sense of the 1992 energy law shower track, which establishes a simple standard of 2.5 gallons per minute for showers. The order frees from Americans to excessive regulations that have transformed a basic element of the household into a bureaucratic nightmare. The shower potatoes will not be lower and worthless.

Rolling overcrowding: excessive surregulation stifles the American economy, strengthens bureaucrats and stifles personal freedom.

Under Obama and Biden, the government has published long rules of words from the shower head that have attenuated the shower head as a nozzle and making multiple unlazes illegals if they have collectively made life more than 2.5 gallons of water per minute. The wars continued. The government should not waste time and taxpayer money to write another definition developed for a term that has a simple definition. No market failure justifies this intrusion: Americans pay for their own water and should be free to choose their shower potatoes without federal interference. It is not only a fire from the Biden Administration Aggressively targeted daily devices such as gas stoves, water heaters, washing machines, ovens, dishwasher, and even more, the war of reliable tools on which Americans depend. President Trump reduces administrative formalities and ends Biden's stupid war against things that work.

Offer promises: in the restaurant of the freedom of the shower, President Trump follows his commitment to dismantle unnecessary regulations and put the Americans first.

President Trump: We will get rid of these restrictions. You have many places where they have water, they have so much water that they don't know what to do with it. But people buy a house, they light the sink and the water is barely coming out. They take a shower, the water barely comes out. And it is an unnecessary restriction. This decree is based on the actions that President Trump has already taken to ensure that the Americans are the Americans, in particular: the reduction of administrative formalities in federal agencies to release economic growth. Repair of executive actions of the Biden era which stifled freedom. Fighting against radical green agendas that prioritize ideology on people.

