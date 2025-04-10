



New Delhi: Congress credited Thursday “a decade and a half of diplomatic, legal and meticulous intelligence” for the extradition of the 26/11 Tahawwur Rana conspirator.

In a statement, the veteran chief of the congress, P Chidambaram, accused the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking an undue credit for the culmination of institutional diplomacy, legal bases and international cooperation in the moving in 2009.

Watch the live updates for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana

“I am happy that Tahawwur Hussain Rana, one of the main accused of terrorist attacks of 26/11, was extradited to India on April 10, 2025, but the complete history deserves to be told. While the Modi government rushes to take credit for this development, the truth is far from their spin have been initiated, directed and supported by the UPA government in close coordination with the United States”. indicates the declaration.

“The bases began on November 11, 2009, when the NIA recorded a case in New Delhi against David Coleman Headley (American citizen), Tahawwur Rana (Canadian citizen) and other people involved in plot 26/11. This month, the FBI confirmed that the FBI arrested Rana in Chicago in 2009 for the support of the OPA. Although Rana was acquitted by an American courtyard Direct involvement in the attack of 26/11 in June 2011, he was sentenced to other offenses related to terrorism and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Read also: How India won the Tahawwur Rana extradition fight: the 2 factors that have turned the case

Chidambaram also said that Modi's government had not launched this process and had simply benefited from mature, coherent and strategic diplomacy started under UPA.

“Let the facts be clear: the government of Modi has not triggered this process, and it did not obtain a new breakthrough. It only benefited from mature, coherent and strategic diplomacy started by UPA. This extradition is not the result of a greatness, and international cooperation is prosecuted sincere and without the form of laws, laws, international chum” said.

Read also: Security tightens to Patiala House short before 26/11 of the accused of the likely appearance of Tahawwur Rana

The transfer of Rana from the United States to Delhi is underway. Upon his arrival in India, he should be accommodated in Tihar's prison.

The 64 -year -old Canadian citizen, born in Pakistan, is known to have close ties with David Coleman Headley (also known as Daood Gilani), an American national who was a main conspirator in Mumbai 2008 terrorist attacks.

His extradition for the product of India after the United States Supreme Court rejected his last appeal to prevent the transfer. Until now, only Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist left involved in the 26/11 unleashed that was caught alive, has been prosecuted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/modi-govt-rushing-to-take-credit-cong-cites-diplomatic-legal-and-intelligence-efforts-since-2009-for-tahawwurs-extradition/articleshow/120153530.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos