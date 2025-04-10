Monitor your language, whether to write on Sean Miller or Donald Trump





Watch: Xavier's season ends with the defeat of the NCAA tournament against Illinois

Xavier's season ended in Milwaukee Friday evening after a defeat of 86-73 against N ° 6 Illinois at Fiserv Forum.

Ask the columnist Jason Williams everything that is sporty or not sporty and choose some of your questions and comments in his reception box and answer on cincinnati.com. Email: [email protected]

Subject: bad choice of words on the departure of Xavier de Sean Miller

Message: I appreciate your columns, but can't you be better than that? “Screw that”, “A bunch of shit”, “edgy”. You make a very convincing argument, but should you use this language to do it?

Answer: Yes, I can be better. And I will do it.

These are some of the words and sentences that I used in a column responding to Sean Miller abandoning Xavier for Texas. This checked me what he did to Xavier, given that the University had given him a second chance and he spoke of a big game to win the program to new heights.

Some readers sent me an email on the language. Some others sent a message to our editor -in -chief, Beryl Love. For transparency: Beryl told me about looking at the fiery language. His argument is that such a language should not harm the general point of a column. He and I had a similar discussion when I called some supporters of Trump a sophomotic name when I covered politics.

This time, another reader asked, “Would you like your sons to read that of their father?” Although I do not write for my 12 -year -old and 8 years old boys and it is not personal, the point is well taken. There are other words that I could have used to take stock.

I invite the meticulous exam and I appreciate responsibility, both readers and Beryl.

Readers know that I write with an honest and raw emotion. Sometimes I get carried away. This is a reset. It is a reminder of the great responsibility which has just been a main opinion writer for the dominant media in the city.

Sorry to check you.

