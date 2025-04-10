Jokowi was prosecuted due to the Esemka car, it is the content of the trial





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – A solo resident named AUFA LUQMAN RE. One has filed a default legal action at the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the 13th vice-president Ma'ruf Amin concerning the cancellation of Esemka automotive production. The trial was registered with the district court of Surakarta City (PN), Central Java on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

AUFA lawyer, Arif Sahudi, confirmed that his client had continued Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin. AUFA itself is known to be the daughter of the President of the Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (MAKI) Boyamin Saiman.

“It's true, the trial was recorded online (online) Before the Surakarta District Court with the PN SKT-0804202505 Recording number, “said Arif when he was contacted on Wednesday April 9, 2025. What is the content of the trial?

The content of the solo residents' trial in Jokowi on the ESEMKA car

In addition to Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin, ARIF said that there was one more accused, namely the manufacture of PT Solo Kreasi (SMK) as an Esemka car manufacturer. He explained that demand began the popularity of Esemka as a car made by the children of the country by Jokowi while being mayor of Solo.

According to ARIF, his client was interested in having a type of ESEMKA BIMA type car pick up With the aim of a pioneer in the activity of solo transport services. According to him, this desire became stronger after Jokowi had promised to support the development of the local four -wheeled vehicle as a national car.

“My client is interested in buying Esemka cars because the price is much more tilted than the other brands. A unit of the Esemka Bima car is sold at 150 to 170 million PR,” said Arif.

After having become the number one person in Indonesia, ARIF said that Jokowi had inaugurated the ESEMKA car assembly plant in Boyolali, in the Java center on Friday, September 6, 2019. At the time of the inauguration, he said, Jokowi stressed the importance of supporting the children of the country and declaring Esemka was a national brand that was supported by the community.

“The Esemka car company has disappeared because Jokowi was considered unable to make its promise to make Esemka a national car,” said Arif.

Like the arguments that have been submitted, the applicant believes that he has a strong legal position and complies with the principle Stad of a legitimate person in the trial (People who have the right to present themselves at the trial) to bring an aquo trial before the district court of Surakarta.

ARIF said that his client hoped that the judge could accept and grant the entire trial. Some of them indicate the actions of Jokowi, Ma'ruf Amin and PT SMK which cannot keep their promises to organize the ESEMKA car as a default act to the applicant.

“We, in this trial, said that the actions of the defendants who defined the applicant had caused losses of two car units, namely the price of the estimated car pick up Esemka with the lowest price category of 150 million PR. Total loss is at least RP. 300 million, “said Arif.

He also hoped that the judge punished the defendants by paying the loss to the applicant. “So RP. 300 million is for PT SMK to sell two cars pick up It's my client. So, we will buy the car later, so it's not free to ask for the car. It is a form of nationalism, we buy domestic products, “said Arif.

Ryanthie septia Contribute to the drafting of this article.

