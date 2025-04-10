Prevails over the tariff war: 5 reasons why Xi Jinping is not flashing

China responded quickly to Trump's prices, but its countermeasures were limited.

US President Donald Trump has interrupted scanning prices on most nations, but ostensibly excluded China, relating to Beijing with a punishment of 125%. China, in turn, retaliated with reprisal prices of 84% and promised to fight until the end.

China called on the United States on Thursday to meet it halfway in the climbing of the trade war. The dialogue door is open, but it must be based on mutual respect and carried out equally, said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, He Yongqian.

American prices seriously damage the multilateral trading system based on rules and have an impact seriously on the stability of world economic order, said spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian. It is a blatant act that goes against the will of the world and goes against the world. China does not sit down and will leave the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese people, added Lin.

Why it matters

The United States-China trade war has entered an unexplored territory, threatening to fracture the most important bilateral economic relations in the world and disrupt the global trade system.

It is not only another price spits a geopolitical confrontation with training effects far beyond Washington and Beijing. The two countries represent almost 40% of world GDP and represent more than a quarter of world trade. A break between them is not only bilateral painted the systemic shock.

Here is what is at stake

Global supply chains: China is the world manufacturing center, and the American prices on its exports already force multinationals to rethink the supply. This means years of volatility, higher costs and slower transitions for technology industries and cars in clothing and pharmaceutical products.

American inflation and risk of recession: The prices work as a tax on imported goods. As the prices of consumer electronics, household products and industrial parties increase, American households and companies already feel pinch. Economists warn that prolonged prices increases could tip the economy in the recession, it is particularly difficult to contain inflation without derailing growth.

Chinese economic fragility: China is always recovering from the collapse of its real estate sector, its high unemployment for young people and years of low demand from consumers. An elaborate trade war could suffocate one of its rare light points at a time when confidence in its recovery is already trembling.

Investors' uncertainty: The unpredictability of Trump's prices moves one day, a break with the markets of Nexthas. Companies, especially in technology and finance, are faced with a high -risk environment without a clear roadmap.

Geopolitical decoupling: Beyond the economy, the tariff war accelerates a broader strategic decoupling between the United States and China. This includes technology, defense, the academic world and even decades of interdependence that have defined the cold post-war period.

The big image: a long game, not a quick resolution

1. XIS strategy: force at all costs

Xi Jinping is not looking for a path of facial economy of Trumps Tariff Spiral. He is preparing for a long -term confrontation. XI messaging is clear: China will not last under pressure. The state media have endeavored to look into nationalist rhetoric, supervising trade war as a patriotic struggle. The people of the people said that China had rich experience in the management of economic conflicts with the United States and many plans to support the national industries.

XI has been very clear for a very long time that it expects China to enter a period of prolonged struggle with the United States and its allies, that China needed to prepare for this, and they have a lot, said Jacob Gunter, main analyst of the economy at Berlin Think Tank Merics. Xi Jinping admitted that the glove is thrown and they are ready to fight. An article in CNN

But it's not just appearances. For Xi, give requests to Trumps would weaken his image in the country and abroad. As the most powerful leader in Chinas from Mao, he cannot afford to be seen capitulating to an American president who boasts of “winning” each escalation. China wants to conclude an agreement, they just don't know how to go, said Trump. Beijing's response? Silence and challenge.

2. Built for the long term: Strategic endurance

Beijing has spent years preparing for this moment. After enduring Trumps First Trade War, Chinese officials launched a silent but radical effort to reduce the exposure of their economies to the United States.

The results are now surface:

Exports linked to the United States increased from 20% of China total in 2018 to less than 15% today.

Manufacturers have moved operations in third countries such as Vietnam and Cambodia to get around the prices.

The rare land sectors of Chinas and advanced technologies have been strategically fortified.

National innovation in AI, robotics and semiconductors, particularly via companies like Huawei and Deepseekhas have increased.

The Chinese government has been preparing to date for six years, said Victor Shih, from UC San Diego, in CNN.

The new posture of Chinas notes that it is not only surviving the commercial Warits trying to use it to move away from economic dependence on the United States.

3. XI is “president-for life”; Trump is not

Thousands of people walked in Washington and in the country of the country during the weekend, expressing the opposition to President Trump. He also draws the heat of Wall Street, where investors blame his prices for wrapped the global markets and trigger economic uncertainty.

On the other hand, Chinese President Xi Jinping does not face such a public reaction. With close control over the media and dissent, it can deploy monetary and budgetary support if necessary to soften social benefits.

“In the end, it becomes a game of which country can really manage its own population more effectively to manage the subsequent economic consequences of this trade war. Trump must face, or at least republican politicians have to face a lot of electoral pressure, and the American media are still almost free. So I think Trump's ability to fight politically with China is not so tall, “Reuters Zhiwu Chen told HKU Business School.

4. Economic costs: a double -meaning street

B Other sides feel pain. For China, the last wave of prices could destroy entire industries. Victor Shih, director of UCSDS 21st Century China Center, warns millions of people who become unemployed and a wave of bankruptcy between Chinese exporters, according to a CNN report. However, he also notes: China can maintain it much more than American politicians.

In the United States, JP Morgan analysts believe that prices on China could cost American consumers and businesses up to $ 860 billion. Many Chinese goods, in particular electronics, household appliances and industrial entries, are difficult to replace quickly. This means higher prices, disturbances in the supply chain and delayed reshaping.

What more, more, some of the biggest Multinationals Tesla and Applehave Massive Exhibition in China. Chinese officials know this and suggested that they could target American companies, restrict services or even prohibit entertainment content in the response.

5. Diplomatic recalibration: Beijings Global Hedge

Even while Trump isolates China, XI deepens links with Europe and Southeast Asia, offering incentives such as lowered prices and an increase in export subsidies to bypass the US and Woo Americas frustrated from the Allies.

Trump thrives on the troubles, keeping the unbalanced opponents and displays his lever effect. China, on the other hand, is trapped in the art of delay, awaiting clarity that never comes. The longer the XI, the greater the danger, because Trump fills the void with new prices and the touch to the touch in a game that continues to accelerate. An article in foreign policy

Zoom before: “XI will not be forced to a call”

One of the most dangerous dynamics is the absence of credible negotiators. Trump centralized commercial decisions around him, leaving the officials of the cabinet and the envoys unable to act with authority. China, looking at chaos, no longer knows who to talk to. Meanwhile, XI has eviscerated the diplomatic flexibility of Chinas, he can decide to soften or degenerate, and he is little encouraged to retreat, said a foreign policy.

XI will not be forced to call, said at AP Sun Yun, director of the Chinese Think Tank Stimson Center, based in Washington. Craig Singleton, the member of Senior China from another Washington -based reflection group, told AP that a Beijing telephone call was unlikely in this climate.

Each party believes that time is on its side, which increases the risk that one or the other will move to defuse until real damage is caused, he said. These are no longer tariffs alone. It is a testing test.

Trump and Xi are now trapped by their own strategy. Trump has developed the trade war as a crusade for economic justice and cannot afford to seem gentle on China. XI fueled nationalist pride and positioned itself as the chief who will never bow against Western pressure. The result is an impasse without clear outing, no confidence interlocutors and no incentive incentive or eonocho.

