GT VS RR HEAD TO HEAD, stats, expected to play 11, in live streaming on television and mobile
TODAYS IPL Match 2025, Titans vs Rajasthan: The 18th edition of Premier Indian League (IPL) should take place from March 22 to May 25, 2025, with a total of 74 games, including 70 group games. The tournament has already started, and in IPL Match 23, there is an exciting confrontation between the Titans of Gujarat (GT) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR). After facing 6 times in the history of the IPL, this match will mark its 7th meeting. Their intense rivalry has delivered several exciting competitions over the years, the two teams aimed at asserting their domination again.
Historically, the rivalry between GT and RR has been closely disputed. Of 6 games played, GT won 5 victories, while RR won 1 time, highlighting the great rivalry of GT's meeting against RR in IPL. During their last meeting during the 2025 season, GT came out victorious by 58 points, highlighting their ability to challenge the five -time champions.
While the two teams are preparing for this crucial match, GT aims to take advantage of its historical advantage, while RR seeks to build a head-to-head victory to make it a balance in their favor. Fans can anticipate an electrifying competition while these two formidable teams are fighting under the lights of Ahmedabad.
Who won the IPL match yesterday: Match number 23 between GT and RR?
The Gujarat titans came out victorious, beating Chennai Super Kings by 58 points. Beating first, GT displayed a formidable total of 217 for 6 in 20 overs. The highest point of their sleeves was the explosive striker of Sai Sudharsan; He scored 82 points out of 53 balls, including eight four and three.
In response, RR's prosecution began regularly, with the Openers Sanju Samson, which marked 41 out of 28 bullets, and in the middle order, Shimron Hetmyer, who marked 52 on 32 balls. However, despite their efforts, RR did not succeed in reaching only 159 per 10 in their 19.2 Overs, not being below the target.
Point board after the GT VS RR match
The Gujarat titans came first after winning the match against the Royals of Rajasthan with 8 points. Meanwhile, RR is in 7th position after losing 3 of the 5 games played. Here is a brief overview of the point table after PBKS and CSK Match:
|Position
|Team
|Plays
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|1
|GT
|5
|4
|1
|8
|2
|Dc
|3
|3
|0
|6
|3
|RCB
|4
|3
|1
|6
|4
|Bks
|4
|3
|1
|6
|5
|Lsg
|5
|3
|2
|6
|6
|Kkr
|5
|2
|3
|4
|7
|RR
|4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|MID
|5
|1
|4
|2
|9
|CSK
|5
|1
|4
|2
|10
|SRH
|5
|1
|4
|2
IPL 2025 Violet and Orange door door holders
IPL 2025 Purse Purple Cap Current Player name: Noor Ahmad holds its upper rank with 11 counters.
IPL 2025 Orange CAP CAP Name Playe Name: Nicholas Pooran has the best ranks with the top scorer, 288 points.
GT VS RR: List of laureates
Here is the complete list of winners after the GT VS RR match.
|Price title
|Winner
|Team
|Performance / Statistics
|Curvv Super Striker of the match
|Satisfied tewatia
|GT
|Strike rate: 200.00
|MY11Circle Fantasy King of the Match
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|168 Fantastic points
|Angel one most of the six
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|3 Six
|RUPAY SUR THE GO 4S
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|8 four
|TATA IPL GREEN Most point balls
|Mohammed Siraj
|GT
|15 points balls
|Game player
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|64 32 ball races
IPL Match today between GT and RR: Match number 23
The great Rivalry match of IPL 2025 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) face the Royals Rajasthan (RR) in match 23 of the Narendra Modi Stadium tournament in Ahmedabad at 7:30 p.m. Ist. While the two teams compete for the 6th time in the history of the IPL, fans can expect an exciting battle between the starred queues. With the two games wishing to start their campaign on a winning note, this match promises a high intensity action, powerful performances and exciting moments to set the tone for the coming season.
GT VS RR Tête-à-tête in IPL
In their History IPL, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced 7 times, GT having the upper hand by obtaining 6 victories. Here is a quick glance at their head-to-face record.
|
GT
|
RR
|
7
|
Played matches
|
7
|
6
|
Won
|
1
|
1
|
Lost
|
6
|
0
|
No results
|
0
|
217
|
Highest score
|
196
|
177
|
Lowest
|
118
GT VS RR: Play 11
Here is the game 11 for both teams:
- Gujarat Titans team:
Shubman Gill (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (Wicketkeper), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashing Khan, R. Sai Kishore, R. Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Prasidh Kishna, Prasidh Sirj, Mohammed,
- Royals Rajasthan team:
Sanju Samson (Captain and Wickketkeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanundu Rasaanga, Mahesh Theekhana, Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandepe Sharma
GT VS RR: Beators, quieters and all rounds
Here is the composition of the team for the IPL match today, listing the players as well as their respective roles for GT:
|
Drummer
|
Quitters
|
All rounds
|
Windowie
|
Shubman gill
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Nishant Sindhu
|
If buttler
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Mahipal Lomor
|
Kumar Kushagra
|
Glenn Phillips
|
Prasidh Krishna
|
Washington Sundar
|
Anuj Rawat
|
|
Manav Suthar
|
Mohd. Arshad Khan
|
|
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
Sai Kishore
|
|
|
GUROROR Singh BRAR
|
Jayant Yadav
|
|
|
Ishant Sharma
|
Karim Janat
|
|
|
Kulwant Khejroliya
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
|
|
Satisfied tewatia
|
Shahrukh Khan
|
|
|
Rashid Khan
|
|
Here is the composition of the team for the IPL match today, listing the players as well as their respective roles for RR:
|
Drummer
|
Quitters
|
All rounds
|
Windowie
|
Shubham Dubey
|
Jofra Archer
|
Nitish Rana
|
Sanja Samson
|
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|
Maheesh TheEkshana
|
Yudhvir Charak
|
Kunal Rathore
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Canaan is not
|
Dhruv
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Akash Madhwal
|
Riyan Parag
|
Kumar Kartikeya Singh
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
The more
|
Ashok Sharma
|
Sandeep Sharma
Where to watch GT VS RR live live and scores
This TATA IPL 2025 match will start at 7:30 p.m. IST. Here are all the details for today IPL Match live:
|
Correspondence number
|
23
|
Date
|
April 09, 2025
|
Stadium
|
Stadium Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad
|
Time
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Broadcast
|
Sports Stars
|
Live flow
|
Jio Hostar
SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Match 23: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Pitch & Weather Report
Pitch report
The field of the Narendra Modi stadium is probably again flat, which usually helps strikers. A score of more than 200 has already been carried out here, so that we can see another match at High Score. The spinners could get a little help later in the sleeves, but overall, the terrain should be good for the striker.
Weather report
Wednesday evening, the weather in Ahmedabad should be very hot, with temperatures reaching up to 39 ° C. The humidity level will be quite low, around 13%.
Expect an exciting competition between GT and RR, with strikers likely to dominate the game!
|
Sources
