April 9, 2025: Trump orders a 90 -day break on new prices except China





The prices that were set up on Saturday and came with several notable exclusions: steel, aluminum and cars (three areas already subject to their prices); Copper and wood; Plus pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and critical minerals.

These could be following, warned President Donald Trump.

Critical copper and minerals: Copper is a critical cog in the current electrification of America and industries such as defense.

The United States imports around 50% of the copper it uses, and demand should increase, in particular only the energy consumer industries such as artificial intelligence and the Blockchain boom.

Lumber: Tender wood is a critical and preferred ingredient to the construction of houses, and 30% of it is imported by the United States. Home manufacturers warn that prices and other accusations (including the potential doubling of existing tasks on Canadian wood) on tender wood and other materials could further exacerbate the housing affordability crisis.

Higher costs of wood imports could also affect other products, such as furniture and even hygienic paper.

Pharmaceuticals: Trump said yesterday evening who was going to quickly announce a major price on pharmaceutical products. Drug prices could increase health care costs and lead to the affordability of drugs, especially for people without insurance.

Under a rate of 25%, commonly prescribed drugs could drop from 82 cents per pill to 94 cents per pill, or approximately $ 42 more per year, wrote last week. More complex prescriptions, such as those of cancer treatment, could jump even more, he wrote, believing that a 24-week prescription could see additional costs between 8,000 and 10,000.

Semiconductors: medical devices, Wi-Fi routers, laptops, smartphones, cars, household appliances and LED bulbs are only a few examples of the place where semiconductor fleas are located. And these products often do not require one or two. For example, new cars contain thousands.

