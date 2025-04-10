Govt opens a new cross-border route to the Timor-Leste de NTT





JAKARTA (ANTARA) – The National Indonesian Border Management Agency (BNPP) has officially opened a new cross -border route connecting the Napan border (PLBN) crossing in the province of the eastern east east border. The cross-border route was officially opened at Napan PLBN in the Northern Timor Tengah district with the signing and the story of a joint declaration by BNPP secretary, Makhruzi Rahman, and the president of the special Oecusse-Ambeno region of Timor-Leste, Rogerio Lobato. “We opened the crossing of the Napan Plbn-Oesilo border to stimulate the economy of people living in the border area,” said Rahman, according to a BNPP statement published here on Thursday. He added that the cross -border road was also opened in response to the requests of residents and the Timor government from North Tengah. Rahman said that the route should support the mobility of people and goods between Indonesia and Timor-Leste. He also pointed out that the presence of an official route is necessary to prevent illegal passages that could undermine the stability of the border region. “We hope that the functioning of this canal will prevent people from using illegal paths and will help us maintain mutual respect between the two sovereign countries,” he said. He also noted that the official crossing testifies to the common commitment of the BNPP, regional governments and the ministries and agencies concerned to stimulate progress and development in the border areas of Indonesia. The Napan PLBN is one of the seven integrated cross -border posts inaugurated by former Indonesian president Joko Widodo on October 2 of last year. The other articles include the will be the Plbn in the province of the Riau Islands; Jagoi Babang Plbn in the western Kalimantan province; Yetetkun PLBN in the province of southern Papua; And Sei Nyamuk, Langg and Long Nawang Plbns in the northern province of Kalimantan. Related news: the hiking of witnesses in Indonesia in cross -border traffic in NTT before Eid Related news: Skouw Border Gate: a vital link between Indonesia and the Pacific Related news: PLBN Badau: Catalyst for Indonesia growth, symbol of sovereignty

