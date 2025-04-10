The tribunals of turkey order the release of 107 students detained on demonstrations





Turkish courts ordered the release of at least 107 students arrested during mass demonstrations against the imprisonment of the popular mayor of Istanbul on Thursday, an AFP lawyer told AFP. Nearly 2,000 people, including more than 300 students, were arrested during a repression against demonstrations – the biggest demonstrations in Turkey in more than a decade – after the arrest of the March 19 of the Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on accusations of transplant. Imamoglu, a leading opposition figure, is the main political rival of President Rece Tayyip Erdogan. Supporting lawyers and politicians of Imamoglu criticized the “police brutality” towards the students arrested for participating in the demonstrations. Thursday, two courts of Istanbul committed 107 students, lawyer Ferhat Guzel told AFP. The court also raised the residential assistants ordered for 25 students, he added. The majority of young demonstrators, most of whom are aged 20, attended rallies for the first time in their lives, but found themselves in the platform accordingly, while their anxious parents looked at. – 'I am very happy'- Turkan Ucar expressed happiness to the news when she went to Silivri, a huge penitentiary complex on the outskirts of Istanbul, to welcome his 24 -year -old Ridvan son who was arrested during the gatherings of last month. “I am very happy, just like the other mothers,” she said briefly to AFP. “We went through very bad days”. With the system exceeded, family and friends were often left in darkness when their children were arrested for the first time, because they did not know where they were initially detained. Many parents have spent Eid al -Fitr – Holidays marking the end of Ramadan – without their children. Students' arrest has also become a political dispute between the Erdogan government and the main opposition party of Imamoglu. Erdogan accused the opposition party of “darken” the lives of young people on Wednesday. Some students were detained during clashes with the police outside the town hall last month. “If the life of these young people is darkened, it is still you, as a CHP, who darkened these lives,” said Erdogan. “You call the young people in the streets, make them attack the police, then you shamelessly have crocodile tears,” he added, pointing to the chief of the CHP, Ozgur Ozel. “We will not let you use the young people of this country.” In an interview with AFP, Ozel said that the Turkish opposition would fight “until the end” against Erdogan, calling for rallies in a district of Istanbul every Wednesday. Ozel also demanded snap polls that would show the “greatest vote without confidence in history” against the Turkish chief. FO / PHZ

