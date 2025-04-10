No American delegation meeting with Imran Khan in prison: Irfan Siddiqui





The chief of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N), Senator Irfan Siddiqui, said that no meeting had taken place between an American delegation and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in prison, and added that Imran Khan himself is not willing to meet members of his own party.

Addressing a private news channel, Siddiqui said: “If Imran Khan does not want to meet anyone from PTI, what can the government do?”

He noted that the leaders who served decades in prison of several decades for their principles have never received the kind of frequent visits that Imran Khan enjoys. “PTI has neither ideology nor principle. Their concern seems to be, “How can we get a meeting?” “, He pointed out.

According to Siddiqui, prison protocols require a list of visitors to be sent to the detainee, who then decides to meet. “It is not a big problem. If it is not today, a meeting occurs the next day.”

Criticizing the internal divisions of PTI, he said that most of his eminent personalities consider themselves the whole party and do not recognize others. “The PTI has become a disorderly group, surrounding confusion.”

On Khan's position towards talks, Siddiqui said: “From the first day, Imran Khan refused dialogue. The ISPR presented two conditions: apologize for May 9 and engage with political leaders. But he refuses to negotiate. ” He quoted recent comments from Senator Azam Swati in support of this position.

On the controversy on the construction of the canal and the PPP demonstration, Siddiqui said that the process had started after July 8, 2024, meeting in the presidency, where IRSA was ordered to proceed. “The Sindh assembly adopted a resolution against it only on March 14, 2025. Why was the PPP silent all this time?”

Responding to the remarks of President Asif Ali Zardari in Parliament against the channels, Siddiqui said that the declaration could have been motivated by political need following the pressure of the nationalist parties of the Sindh.

Addressing questions about the dynamics of the coalition, he rejected the possibility of separating from the PPP to the government, declaring: “The PPP is a party that supports constitutional institutions. It's not like PTI. “

On the role of Nawaz Sharif in the resolution of the Balutchistan issue, he said: “Nawaz Sharif is an imposing political figure respected by all. His experience and his relations are crucial for national reconciliation. ”

Regarding the future elections, Siddiqui said that Nawaz had already decided not to ask the Prime Minister before the 2024 elections. “What he decides on the next elections, I cannot say.”

Commenting on activism, he added: “If people take the mountains and choose violence, there can be no negotiations in response to bloodshed.”

