



The nibbies podcast returns for 2025, which will again present the preselected authors for the British Book Awards of this year. David Nicholls, Robert Macfarlane, Chris and Rosie Ramsey and Hafsah Faizal are among the authors appearing on this year's edition of the Podcast. The episodes will be released twice a week in next month during the awards ceremony on May 12, which this year marks its 35th anniversary. Hannah Macinnes returns as a host podcast this year, alongside Sarah Gwonyoma. The episodes will present conversations with the authors and illustrators on all of their publication journey. Each episode of the podcast, produced by EntertainmentTrace the journey of the spirit of the authors to the hands of readers, as the very appreciated authors discuss the behind the scenes of their writing and publication trips. This series gives life not only to the books of the year, but also to the teams and the industry that supported them and defended them. Mcienlens and a The broadcaster, journalist and host of Podcast, and is the main host of the programs and podcast How to Academys Live, present in Times Radio and interviews on stage during a number of other major literary events. Before becoming independent, she worked for eight years at BBC Newsnight, as an editor as editor -in -chief and as a producer / filmmaker. The Gwonyoma is AWRiter and Book Critic, and is the founder of the online platform what Sarah then read. She wrote books of books and interviewed a range of notable authors on the literary circuit. Gwonyoma was also a guest lecturer at the Fearne Cottons Happy Place Festival and was interviewed about her life and work on various platforms, including changes in Podcast Annie Macmanus. She also runs an online online reading club entitled What We then read. This series will also include a Visit Chris and Rosie Ramsey, plus a walk in nature with Robert Macfarlane and Isabella Treeeas well as conversations filled with crimes with Nicci French and Abir Mukherjee. Other episodes than this series will examine what makes excellent non-fiction, children's books and more. Miriam Robinson of the British Book Awards Said: “We are delighted to Bringing the Nibbies Podcast Back for a Second Year, and to be working Once Again with hannah and now Sarah too as our inimitable hosts. The Nibbies Really Does Celebrate the full day of a book, These shorts and delightful interviews, we get to hear from how of our shorts about their full experience, from their minds through to their publishing day through to the moment where their books meet readers in bookstores or touring. The first episode launches today (April 10) and talks about everything by writing love stories, featuring Musih Tedji Xavière and David Nicholls. Listen here.

