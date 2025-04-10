“Disgraded”: 2011 Tweet of PM Modi on Tahawwur Rana becomes viral | India News





New Delhi: The post of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 2011 suddenly became viral on X after the extradition of India Mumbai Attack Terror accused Tahawwur Rana on Thursday.

Internet users shared the former post of Prime Minister Modi on X, in which he criticized the foreign policy of the UPA government after the United States erased Tahawwur Rana of accusations related to cooperation in the deadly outburst of 26/11 in Mumbai.

“The United States declaring Tahawwur Rana Innocent in Mumbai's attack have dishonored the sovereignty of India and it is a” major foreign policy “,” said Prime Minister Modi.

Internet users praised the commitment of the PM Modi, with a user commenting on the post, “another promise has been held today”.

“Modi was worried about India and his interests with passion in 2011,” wrote another user.

This comes as a multi-aging team, led by officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India, arrived in Delhi Thursday evening with Rana, just a few days after the United States Supreme Court rejected the call of the National Pakistani-Canadian against its extradition.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's United States visit in February, US President Donald Trump announced that his administration would extradite Rana in India.

The 64 -year -old had served in Pakistan's Army Medical Corps before emigrating to Canada in the late 1990s, where he launched an immigration consulting firm. Later, he moved to America and created an office in Chicago.

Up to 166 people were killed and 238 injured in the deadly attacks carried out by a group of 10 terrorists in Lashkar-E-Taiba, who were Pakistanis, on a station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish center after having a bankruptcy in the financial capital of India through the Ormane Sea. The attacks, which started in the evening of November 26, 2008, ended on the morning of November 29.

Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist to capture alive, was found guilty. He was hanged in November 2012.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/disgraced-pm-modis-2011-tweet-on-tahawwur-rana-goes-viral/articleshow/120166262.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos