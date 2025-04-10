Regarding the accusation of false diploma, the Jokowi lawyer team will take legal measures





Krjogja.com – Solo – The 7th Presidential Lawyer of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi, expressed his will to take legal measures if there were still parties who continued to question the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. According to the legal team, the question that emerged tends to cause slander and the dissemination of false information or hoaks. The declaration was made by the team of legal advisor after meeting the former mayor of Solo in his private residence on Jalan Kutai Utara N ° 1, Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo Wednesday (4/4/2025). During the meeting, the Jokowi legal team who attended, among others, Yakup Hasibuan, Firanto Laksana, Rivai Kusumangara and Andra Reinhard Pasaribu. Also read: Marcos Reina Torres Figure of the new Psim coach? Yakup Hasibuan revealed that one of the discussions at the meeting was linked to the question of the allegedly false diploma from Gadjah Mada (UGM) University, Yogyakarta.

“Perhaps much more, some have asked questions about Mr. Jokowi's diploma, of which we see some in the media. We therefore see that a long time ago, already from 2023 of his heads and we have become the legal power of Mr. Jokowi,” he said. In addition, Yakup explained that since 2023, the Jokowi legal team had dealt with two proceedings linked to the Jokowi diploma, and the whole affair was won by its party. Also read: Marcos Reina Torres Figure of the new Psim coach? “The Inkracht affair won by Jokowi is now recovered again. We also feel confused. Because all the evidence has shown the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma,” he said. Son of the Deputy Minister of the Coordination of Human Rights, Indonesian Immigration and Correctional Law, Otto Hasibuan also stressed that the UGM as an official institution had clearly declared that the Jokowi diploma was legitimate and that he was indeed the alumni of the campus. The increase in the accusation of questions concerning false diplomas, he said, led the judicial team to examine legal actions to those who had disturbed the personal field of Jokowi. “It is only now that we plan to take legal measures because we see, the more elements there are parties that have started to undergo paths outside the law and that is very, it can be false news, it is more towards slander,” he said. Read also: Pengda FHI DIY holds hockey 5S U-23 “And we want to avoid this, because above all it is Eid, the atmosphere is joined again, again well, yes, we are sorry. We also call on any party so that this is not the case, we stopped to do things like that,” he added.

