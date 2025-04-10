Trump orders the Pentagon to create major acquisition programs for potential cancellation





President Donald Trump signed an executive decree on Wednesday which could lead to the cancellation of the main defense acquisition programs, stimulate the supply of commercial technologies and shake the workforce.

“Unfortunately, after years of poorly placed priorities and mismanagement, our defense acquisition system does not provide the speed and flexibility that our armed forces need to have decisive advantages in the future. In order to strengthen our military advantage, America must offer advanced capacities at speed and scale thanks to a complete recovery of this system, “said Trump in the directive.

The OE on “Modernizing Defense Acquisition and Stimulation Innovation in the industrial defense base”, directs the defense secretary Pete Hegseth and the leadership of the Pentagon to carry out a complete examination of all the main defense acquisition programs (MADP) within 90 days.

Any program of more than 15% late, 15% on the cost, unable to comply with key performance parameters, or “not aligned” with the mission priorities of the SECDEF, could obtain the ax.

“The Secretary of Defense subjects the potential cancellation list to the director of the Management and Budget Office (OMB) for future budgetary determinations,” wrote Trump.

Once this examination is completed, the Pentagon chief must provide the director of the management and budget office a plan to examine all the other “main systems” which are not classified as the main defense acquisition programs.

“It is the American government's policy to accelerate defense supply and revitalize the industrial defense base to restore peace by force.

The Directive also tastes to submit a plan within 60 days to reform the Pentagon acquisition processes, including a preference for commercial solutions, other transaction authorities, the application of rapid capacity office policies and other ways to encourage rationalized acquisitions.

“Based on the publication of this order, and during the regime training, the Defense Secretary favors the user of these authorities in all the contractual actions of the Ministry of Defense Pending and requiring their request, if necessary and in accordance with the applicable law, for all the contractual actions of the Ministry of Defense, while the regime directed by this section is envisaged,” said Trump.

Trump also wants to update the “functions and composition” of the DOD acquisition workforce.

In the 120 days, Hegseth – in coordination with the army secretaries, the navy and the Air Force, and the leaders of components – must submit a plan to “reform, right size and form the acquisition workforce”.

The plan should include “the restructuring of performance assessment measures for members of the acquisition labor to include the possibility of demonstrating and applying a first consideration of commercial solutions, adaptive acquisition routes through the adaptive acquisition framework, and iterative requirements based on the prospect of the end user”, as well as an analysis of the work. capabilities of war ”.

