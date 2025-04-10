The American delegation did not meet Imran Khan in prison, explains Irfan Siddiqui





Islamabad: The leader of the PML-N, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, said that the American delegation had not met Imran Khan in prison. What should the government do if Imran Khan does not want to meet any member of the PTI? Nawaz Sharif had decided not to become the Prime Minister even before the elections.

Speaking on a private television program, he said that the history of the leaders who served thirty, thirty years in prison for principles, ideology, constitution and democracy is a witness that no one had as many meetings with Imran Khan as they have. PTI has no ideology or principles. Their ultimate goal is only “how will the meeting take place”.

He said that, according to the prison procedure, the visitors' list is sent to Imran Khan. He decides who he will meet. This is not a problem. The meeting will take place one day or next.

To a question, he said that all the eminent leaders of PTI consider themselves PTI, do not consider others as PTI, PTI has become a chaotic part that turns in different orbits.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that Imran Khan has been convincing since the first day, standing on the roof and the announcement. I said he had to convince those he wanted to talk to. The ISPR indicated two conditions. First, apologizes on May 9, and the second is to meet with politicians. But they say that we will not hold talks. Azam Swati supported my words.

During the PPP protest against the construction of the channels, he said that the media should investigate. A meeting took place at the president's house on July 8, 2024. A letter is sent to the IRSA of the president's office on which they begin to work. Sindh residents were involved in the whole process. On March 14, 2025, a resolution against the channels was adopted in the Sindh assembly. Why was the PPP silent from July 8 to March 14? This question will go to the CCI.

On the declaration of President Asif Zardaris concerning the opposition to the channels, Ifan Siddiqui said that the president should have spoken of political constraint during the joint session of the Parliament, but the fact is that after the demonstrations of the nationalist parties of the Sindh, the PPP had a political need to speak these words.

On the question of any possibility of separation from the government, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the PPP is a party that supports constitutional institutions, not the PTI style of behavior, there is therefore no such possibility.

On the question of the question of the role of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resolve the Balutchistan issue, he said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is a great political leader that everyone respects, his personality, his experience and his ties are important to solve national problems. Akhtar Mengal is one of the mature politicians with whom the dialogue can be had.

To another question, he said that people who have climbed mountains will speak with firearms, if they have shed blood, there will be no negotiations in response.

He added that Nawaz Sharif had decided not to become the Prime Minister even before the elections in 2024. What will be Nawaz Sharif's decision concerning the next elections? He can't say anything about this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailythepatriot.com/us-delegation-did-not-meet-imran-khan-in-jail-says-irfan-siddiqui/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos