Tahawwur Rana: PM Modi did it, UPA slept: bjp on ..





New Delhi, April 10: in a significant development in the continuation of long-standing justice of the India for terrorist attacks of 26/11, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key and associate accused of David Coleman Headley, was extradited from the United States and landed here on Thursday. Development rekindled a fierce political war of words, the BJP in power appealing to him a “historic diplomatic victory” under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the Congress said that the decision was the culmination of the decades launched at the time of the UPA. Rana, an American Canadian citizen of 64-year-old Pakistani origin, was arrested by the FBI in 2009 for plotting attacks, including one in Copenhagen, and was sentenced to the United States for his role in the plots related to terrorism. However, his extradition to India, in particular for his presumed involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks which killed 166 people, marks a turning point in the India global anti-terrorist push. Organizing extradition, BJP leaders congratulated Prime Minister Modi and the country's security agencies for what they called a farm and unshakable against terrorism. Addressing a press conference, the national spokesman for BJP, Shehzad Ponawalla, said: “Today, our security agency, our anti-terrorist agency and the intelligence agency have been very successful. The 26/11 terrorist attack conspirator, Tahawwur Rana, is underway in India today. He added: “It is not an ordinary extradition, it is a reflection of the resolution of the new India today, when Tahawwur Rana is brought to India, it is also a warning to each terrorist and conspirator that you are hiding, India will find you one by one and will bring you to court. Addressing journalists in Mumbai, the Minister of the Union and head of the BJP, Piyush Goyal, said that the Congress had done nothing to punish the terrorists and that extradition was possible because of the Prime Minister Narendra Modis and the primordial commitment in matters of national security and national interest. He said: “During the government of Congress, terrorists attacked this hotel (TAJ palace) where we are present. People died here. But Congress did nothing to punish terrorists, it was the determination of the PM Narendra Modi to ensure that people who harm our country are seriously punished. Speaking in Ians, the deputy of the BJP, Manoj Tiwari, also praised the development, saying: India is fortunate to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, who led the country with a positive program, it is an important achievement for the Modi government. The whole country is grateful to Prime Minister Modi and his government. While welcoming extradition, Congress leaders quickly reminded the government that the diplomatic and legal process began during their mandate. Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram said: I am happy that Tahawwur Hussain Rana was extradited to India. However, it is crucial to tell the full story. “Extradition is the result of more than a decade of hard, diligent and strategic diplomacy which has been initiated, led and supported by the UPA government, in coordination with the United States. The head of the congress, Kanhaiya Kumar, took a clearer tone, qualifying the celebration of the governments of Ranas Extraditions a distraction tactic. Since the BJP has no achievement that is worth the name, it tries to divert public problems under a pretext or the other, he said, while campaigning at Bihar.

(The content of this article comes from a news agency and was not published by the AP7AM team.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ap7am.com/en/98648/pm-modi-did-it-upa-slept-bjp-on-tahawwur-ranas-extradition-congress-hits-back The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos