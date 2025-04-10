Why Trump hit a 90 -day break on prices for all countries, except China





Washington, United States:

US President Donald Trump announced a 90 -day break on his radical rates on all countries on Wednesday, with the exception of China – a decision that seemed almost impossible 24 hours ago. According to Trump, who had introduced the slew of prices to combat the alleged commercial imbalance with the United States, more than 75 countries had negotiated and did not reprisal against him – which led to the break. During the 90 days, a considerably reduced reciprocal rate by only 10% would be in force, he said.

For China, however, Trump announced an immediate increase in prices on China to 125%, up compared to the 104% previously declared.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown in global markets, I raise the price loaded in China by the United States of 125%in the United States, to count immediately. At one point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of tearing from the United States and other countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“China wants to conclude an agreement. They just don't know how to go … President Xi Jinping is a proud man. They don't really know how to go, but they will understand it,” he added.

Why did Trump take a break on prices?

For days, republican colleagues and business leaders insisted the American president to arrest prices, given the fear of a great trade war, triggering a collapse of the world market and raising the concerns of an imminent global recession. However, he stayed there, saying: “My policies will never change”.

On Wednesday, it had become clear that the campaign to convince Trump to return to the prices would not change because they had entered into force.

However, an increasing alarm within the Treasury Department on the Developments on the Bond Market was the only factor that Trump has paused on his reciprocal pricing regime, CNN reported. According to the report, the Secretary in the United States of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, raised concerns to Trump, while the White House economic officials informed him of the acceleration of the sale on the US Treasury market.

While Trump addressed journalists after the prices' break – it said that the decision was more an impulse rather than a mapped strategy.

“The bond market is very delicate, I looked at it. The bond market right now is beautiful. But yes, I saw last night when people became a little uncomfortable. We did not have access to lawyers, or it was written. We wrote it from our hearts, right?”, He was written.

“I thought people were jumping out of the line … They became Yippie, you know, they were a little afraid. You have to be flexible,” he said.

American actions have increased

Wall Street's actions dropped higher Wednesday after Trump's shock decision to suspend many new prices, raising a stock market battered by losses in the midst of recession concerns. In a few moments after the announcement, the DOW index took the descent of around 2,500 points along the way to a gain of almost eight% during the session. While the Nasdaq rich in technologies won 12.2% to get its best day in 24 years, and the S&P 500 increased by 6.0% to 5,281.44 points.

Oil prices have jumped more than four percent, while the dollar has also strengthened.

Impact of India

Since Trump imposed a personalized reciprocal rate of 26% on Indian imports, the Indian markets have taken the plunge. However, with the 90-day break, the actions are likely to get a break, New Delhi having more time to work on the agreement with the United States.

On Wednesday, the spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randir Jaiswal, said that prices and reciprocal discussions were taking place between the commercial teams of India and the United States for a rapid conclusion of a mutually beneficial multisectoral trade agreement.

“India and the United States are very strong partners with regard to trade relations, economic relations, investment relations, trade relations, and we hope that these relations will continue to promote and deepen. Regarding commercial problems, we are in negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement, and we hope that we will be able to solve these problems and conclude this particular agreement,” he said.

