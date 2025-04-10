



Trump rents the Chinese president, predicts the “ very good deal '' with China despite the price (image credit: AP) US President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Wednesday that an agreement with China is still at hand, even if tensions between the two superpowers increased after his decision to raise prices on Chinese products at 125%.

Addressing journalists at White House Trump congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping and left the door open for direct talks.

XI is an intelligent guy and ends up making a very good deal, said Trump, calling the Chinese chief one of the most intelligent people in the world and a man who knows exactly what to be done, he loves his country. Survey Do you think high prices are an effective way to negotiate international trade agreements? Trump told journalists that he would plan to speak with Xi, although he recognized that the Chinese did not take advantage of the United States. I think that investing in the United States of America will be the largest investment. We will receive a phone call at some point, then he went to the races, he added.

Despite Thetrumps' conciliatory tone, the United States-China's trade war has reached a boiling point this week after Trump has a tariff hike on all Chinese imports at 125%, quoting what he called the disrespect for Chinas for global trade standards.

Beijing had previously responded by increasing the prices on 84%American products, in what analysts described as a dangerous climbing of tit-for-tat.

While Trump insisted on Wednesday so that I do not think I would not have to do so when asked for new price increases, the White House clearly said that the China pressure campaign is far from over.

Treasury secretary Scott bets China had shown itself to the world as a bad actors and the strategy strives to bring Beijing to the table, reported the AP news agency.

China, however, does not in any way appear. The daily life of peoples, the flagship newspaper of the ruling parties, rejected the American strategy as a pricing intimidation and praised the strong resilience of the country, noting that it had accumulated a rich experience of struggle from eight years of trade tensions with Washington. However, he stressed that Beijing did not close the door to dialogue.

Trump, on the other hand, relied on personal diplomacy. During his remarks in the oval office, he briefly pivoted trade to boast the American military force before returning to complete XI. We have weapons that no one even knows, he said, but who were going to conclude an agreement. It's going to be just for everyone.

However, Trump took a confident tone. It is a negotiation, he told journalists. You must have flexibility, he added.

