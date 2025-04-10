Police blocks several leaders of Imran Khan's visit to Adiala – Pakistan prison





Police prevented several leaders from Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) from meeting the founder of the party, Imran Khan, in Adiala prison.

The figures of PTI Senior Omar Ayub, Niaz Ullah Niazi and Colonel (RETD) Amirullah Marwat successfully arrived in prison, while many others were intercepted on the way.

Police arrested notable political figures, notably Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Hamid Rizvi and the opposition chief of the Punjab Assembly, Ahmad Khan Bhachar, at the Gorakhpur control post, hindering their attempts to meet the imprisoned chief.

It is important to mention that on Thursday, a list of visitors prepared for the prison authorities included eminent political figures and others who had expressed the desire to visit Imran Khan during his imprisonment.

A list of party leaders seeking to meet Khan at Adiala prison Thursday (today) was submitted to the prison authorities.

The list included key political characters as well as family members who officially asked for visits.

According to sources, the list has been provided by the main lawyer Salman Akram Raja, notably the leaders of the PTI Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Malik Ahmad Bashar, Hamid Raza, Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri and Niaz Ullah Niazi.

In addition to political visitors, a separate request for a family meeting was made, appointing Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi, Uzma and Qasim Zaman.

This occurs after a previous attempt to meet Imran Khan on Tuesday was unsuccessful, which aroused the submission of a family visits.

Meanwhile, tensions would have increased after a brief detention by Aleema Khans earlier this week.

The management of the PTI met at Maison Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a stormy exchange would have taken place between the lawyer Gohar and Salman Akram Raja.

Sources have also revealed that the names of Barrister Gohar and the senior PTI Ali Zafar official were not included in the official list of visits submitted a day earlier.

However, the two obtained meetings, raising objections within the party.

The upper members atif Khan, Faraz and Ayub expressed their concern in the face of the management and the transparency of the visit process.

