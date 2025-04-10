Kaesang educates the management of PSI in white-black uniform: welcome “Il”









Boyoli – The President of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Kaesang Pangarep, told that he had given special DPD instructions to the DPD to wear white black clothes. It was to welcome one of the characters who wore the combination of clothing at the PSI congress in the coming months. “If my friends see yesterday, when I wanted to visit the center of Java, I gave a special instruction to the friends of the DPP, the DPW and the DPD, namely white and black clothes,” said Kaesang Pangarep in his remarks to the decree of the decree (SK) of the new boys from Boyolali Regency to Kebon Gine, Boyoli, Thursday (10/4/4/2025). Kaesang then asked the party management and the executives carrying the rose. He also gave instructions that the white costume was often carried by one of the figures in Indonesia. Scroll to continue with content “”Acquire It's good? Approximately aja. There is a bit hintUsually there is a person, a character who really likes to wear white and black clothes. I don't need to say who is the person, I think it will be riddle Alone ajaSaid Kaesang. Kaesang's words were immediately answered by a number of Boyolali PSI administrators. They shouted the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Mr. Jokowi,” replied a number of PSI administrators. “I'm not saying,” Kaesang said. Kaesang then said that the figure would later be present at the PSI congress to be held in the coming months. The imposition of black and white clothes to welcome the character of the congress later. “Because about three or four more months, we will hold a congress. I ask all friends who are here, when the party's consolidation always carries white and black clothes, to welcome him later in the Congress,” said Kaesang, welcomed with applause. Kaesang did not explain who was the character. Kaesang has just said, who whatever the character could have worn a white and black suit. Asked the journalists' confirmation after the event if the character in question was the real Jokowi and if he entered PSI, Kaesang was reluctant to answer. Erina Gudono's husband argued that it was time for evening prayers. “Magrib, Magrib, Magrib Mas, Magroman first,” replied Kaesang several times. Journalists urged, Kaesang gave the same answer. Then, asked about his response concerning the meeting of President Prabowo suffered with the president of the PDIP, Megawati Soekarnoputri, Kaesang said it was a good thing. “It is good that two national characters meet so that Indonesia is much cooler,” he said. But when he was asked again linked to the character of black and white clothes and the preparation of the PSI congress, Kaesang has dodged again. “Magrib, sunset,” he said, then got into the car. (APU / AHR)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/jateng/berita/d-7863358/kaesang-instruksikan-pengurus-psi-berseragam-putih-hitam-untuk-sambut-beliau The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos