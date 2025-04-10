Trump welcomes Whitmer, says she did an “excellent job”





Gretchen Whitmer, Donald Trump discusses the Asian carp of Lake Michigan

President Donald Trump welcomed the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer and the state representative Michigan, Matt Hall, for a signing ceremony of the White House on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

President Trump and Governor Whitmer met at the White House to discuss key questions from Michigan, displaying a more cordial relationship than in the past.

To President Donald Trump, governor Gretchen Whitmer is no longer “Michigan's wife”.

On Wednesday, at his meeting at the White House, the Republican President referred to the Democratic Governor with whom he used to know as a honored and “a very good person”.

“She really did a great job,” said Trump in the oval office on Wednesday afternoon when he was preparing to sign decrees. He explained how him and Whitmer as well as the president of the Michigan Chamber, Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, who was also there, had discussed at length of the need to find a new mission for the base of the National Selfridge Air Guard in the canton of Macomb and take measures to guarantee that the barriers are set up to keep an invasive asian carp Michigan.

“I think we are going to be in great shape,” said Trump, praising the bipartite nature of the discussions (and noting that he had just come from an event outside the White House celebrating the victories in the process of last years by the race team belonging to Roger Penske, whose business holders are closely linked to Metro Detroit).

No more jibs that the two launched themselves during the cocovid-19 pandemic, when they criticized the other's response and Trump's remark calling Whitmer the “woman in Michigan,” t-shirts proudly qualified for “this Michigan woman”. The same goes for her campaign campaign on how her husband tried to launch her boat during the pandemic. (“Double-Standard,” shouted Trump; she said it was a bad attempt at humor on the part of her husband.) And it doesn't matter that she was co-president of President Joe Biden's campaign against Trump last year before Biden was abandoned and she supported the Democratic candidate, vice-president Kamala Harris, speaking during the National Democrat Convention.

Now, after a speech in which Whitmer criticized Trump's general approach to the prices, but in the same breath, the targets were good, just like any effort to ensure that manufacturing develops in Michigan and the United States, they were back in the White House for the third time since Trump began his second mandate accelerating, thank you very much. After all, she said on several occasions that she needed to find common ground with the president, or someone else, if she were to advance the interests of the Michiganders.

And find a new mission for selfridge in the canton of Harrison, which essentially means obtaining a number of new planes based there, since Michigan officials have been trying for a decade or more to ensure that air base remains open. The same is true to ensure that work continues on a system of river barriers to a key strangulation in Illinois intended to prevent invasive Asian carp from entering Lake Michigan, where they could make huge damage to ecosystem, fishing and tourism.

“This is a kind of bipartite thing when you get out of it,” said Trump about Asian carp barriers to the Brandon Road Lock & Dam, where the work was waiting for funding. “This is a very expensive thing in fact. It is expensive, I looked at the numbers but we have to save Lake Michigan because these fish, they eat everything, including other fish.”

Plus: prices on cars, car parts remain in place despite Trump's break at 90 days

Plus: Gov. Whitmer slams Trump's prices at DC, calls for investments in the defense industries

Even when Hall was trying to give Credit to Trump, the president was right to shake.

“The Governor in all honesty called me on this subject. She called me and (American representative) John James (canton of R-Shelby) called me,” he said. “It's really bipartite. It's great to see it. It includes selfridge too. Was doing it and well, everyone stands there and cut a ribbon. Ok?”

Trump clearly indicated that as regards Selfridge, they had already spoken to the defense secretary Pete Hegseth and “obtained from good comments”, adding that they were talking about F-16s or F-35 fighters who were there. “I think we are going to succeed in the governor,” said Trump. “It's a big property, it's an excellent location and it's a big state. I think I would come back with a good answer.”

A spokesman for Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that she thanks Trump for his recognition of the Asian carp, his work on Selfridge and “opening” at a request for help in northern Michigan after the ice storm. They added that Trump's decision to suspend reciprocal prices on global partners around the world, with the exception of China, was “a step in the right direction”, in the eyes of Whitmer, although it was necessary to protect the automobile companies of Michigan.

It should also be noted that the governor has raised doubts about Trump's agenda while saying at the same time as she wanted to work where she can with the president.

Whitmer, the spokesman, said: “It was surprised that she was brought to the Oval Office at the press conference of President Trumps without any notice of the subject.

So maybe it was not entirely bipartite. But there was certainly no question that Whitmer was on board with Trump's remarks concerning Selfridge and Asian carp.

She remained mainly silent and remained out of camera during the event, but at some point, she noted that work was accomplished with the body of army engineers on the Asian carp barrier, shaking some statistics on Lake Michigan and the quantity of freshwater in the world that the big lakes hold (20%, she said).

Hall, meanwhile, obtained antenna time. He was also called by Trump, who said that Hall had been “fantastic as a speaker”, a job he has taken care of in recent months after the Republicans recovered the State House in the last elections.

“President Trump has always been a Michigan champion,” Hall said in a statement after the event. “We are fortunate to have such a strong partner who supports American manufacturing workers, our soldiers and our big lakes. This is why it was great to join President Trump and his administration this afternoon to work on the questions that count most in our state and do what we can to rely on his success.”

Trump, everything smiles after a stock market rally after his announced decision to suspend the prices, said about Whitmer and Hall: “I know you get along well, right?”

He was greeted by laughter in the oval office. Whitmer could be heard: “Yes, around 70% of the time.”

“Well, having something to celebrate very soon,” said Trump.

Contact Todd Spangler: [email protected]. Follow it on Twitter @ tsspangler.

