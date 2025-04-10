PM To visit Varanasi Tomorrow, deploy projects of a value of RS 3,880 crore | Delhi News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official statement announced on Wednesday. Friday, the Prime Minister will go to Varanasi in Up and around 11 a.m., he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several development projects worth more than Rs 3,880 crores, according to the press release. In accordance with its commitment to the development of infrastructure, in particular the improvement of road connectivity in Varanasi, the PM will inaugurate and throw the foundation stone for various road projects in the region. He will lay the foundation stone for a road bridge between Varanasi Ring Road and Sarnath, overflights in Bhikharipur and Manduadih Crossings of the city and a lower road tunnel on the NH-31 at Varanasi International Airport with a value of RS 980 crore. The PM will inaugurate two 400 kV transmission stations and 220 kV and the associated transmission lines of the districts of Jaunpur, Chandauli and Ghazipur of the Varanasi division of more than RS 1,045 crore. He will also lay the basic stone of a 220 kV transmission substation in Chaukaghat, Varanasi, a 132 kV transmission sub-station in Ghazipur and an increase in the electricity distribution system of the city of Varanasi worth more than 775 crores. The story continues below this announcement The Prime Minister will inaugurate a transit hostel on the police line and the barracks of the Pac Ramnagar campus, to improve safety personnel installations. He will also throw the basic stone of the new administrative buildings in several police stations and a residential inn in the police line. Modi Inaulera also several other projects, including a Polytechnic College of the Government in Pindra, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government College in Barki Village, 356 rural libraries and 100 Angadadi centers. He will also throw the basic stone for the renovation of 77 buildings from primary schools under the Smart City mission and the construction of a new building for the Kasturba Gandhi school in Cholapur, Varanasi. To promote sports infrastructure in the city, the PM will throw the basic stone for a synthetic hockey grass with projectors and a gallery of spectators at Uday Pratap College and a mini-stadium in Shivpur. It will also be transferred to an RS 105 bonus to milk suppliers in the Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy. Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will go to Madhya Pradesh and around 3:15 p.m., he will do the Darshan and Puja at the Guru Ji Maharaj temple in Isagarh. Around 4:15 p.m., he will participate in a public program in Anandpur Dham and will be addressed to the rally, the press release said.

The Indian Express PVT Ltd Develop

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/pm-to-visit-varanasi-tomorrow-roll-out-projects-worth-rs-3880-crore-9935122/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos