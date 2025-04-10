



Attend the Kalimantan Evangelis church at the top of the 186th anniversary, Governor Agustiar Sabran invites harmony, peace and peace. Contribution of Widia Natalia,, April 10, 2025 19:14, read 154 times. The governor of the center of Kalimantan H. Agustiar Sabran while attending the summit of the 186th anniversary of the evangelical church Kalimantan 0 The governor of the center of Kalimantan H. Agustiar Sabran while attending the summit of the 186th anniversary of the evangelical church Kalimantan 1 Mmckalteng – Palangka Raya – Governor of the Central Kalimantan (Central Kalimantan) H. Agustiar Sabran Attend the summit of the 186th anniversary of the Kalimantan Evangelis church in 2025Located in Kalawa Hall Palangka Raya Convention on Thursday (10/04/2025). (Read also: Regional secretary prov. The Kalimantan Nuryakin center directed a meeting linked to the discussion of the suite -UP to the rejuvenation of the central kalimantan tmii platform in virtual) The governor of the center of Kalimantan H. Agustiar Sabran when delivery of his remarks From these remarks, Governor Agustiar Sabran said that the evangelical Church Kalimantan had shown a very important role in various aspects People's life. In addition to being a forum for spiritual development and faith, GKE is also active in the fields of education, health, social and economic empowerment public. The governor also said that the spirit of service and the concern for Fellow which continues to be shown by GKE in accordance with the vision and mission of the provincial government of the central Kalimantan to carry out a developed, fair and prosperous company. The governor of the center of Kalimantan H. Agustiar Sabran while attending the summit of the 186th anniversary of the evangelical church Kalimantan “The provincial government of the central Kalimantan is well aware of the importance of the role of religious leaders and religious organizations in the construction of social harmony and religious harmony, GKE has become a good example, in the establishment of harmonious relations with various elements of society and other religious organizations,” said the governor. On this occasion, the governor invited all the congregations to Always maintain by treating harmony, peace and peace in prov. Central Kalimantan by confirming the philosophy of Huma Betang and not yet in everyday life. Members of the Indonesian Parliament of Kalimantan and the Gospens, Andina Threang Narang, members of the Central Kalimantan DPD RI and vice-president of the GKE Synod Council, Agustin Teras, are members of the DPD Terang, the regional police chief of the GKE Synod, the chief of the regional police of the Central Kurang, Central Kalimantan. Central Kalimantan, President of the Church Alliance – Church in Indonesia (PGI) Jacklevin Fritz Manuputty, president of the GKE Synod Council PDT. Simpon F. Lion, President of the Central Kalimantan PGI, Pdt. Ayang Setiawan, Chairman of the PDT Committee. Satria, community leaders, religious leaders, leaders, committees and members of the congregation. (Wdy / Photo: Tmy) Please activate JavaScript to display the Comments fed by Disqus. Other news Latest news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mmc.kalteng.go.id/berita/read/46669/hadiri-puncak-perayaan-hut-ke-186-gereja-kalimantan-evengelis-gubernur-agustiar-sabran-ajak-rawat-keharmonisan-ketentraman-dan-kedamaian

