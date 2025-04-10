



The president wins on a 90 -day break on aggressive tariff policies sparked a rebound in the market, allowing him to claim the credit for what he called the biggest day in financial history, although the markets do not completely recover from previous losses. Critics argue that political policy highlights erratic leadership, analysts noting that the rebound in the market was more a reaction to previous economic damage than validation of the Trump strategy.

President Trump is back to talking about the markets, accepting thanks for a boost seen in the last 12 hours after announcing a 90 -day break on certain pricing policies.

“I guess they say it was the biggest day in financial history,” said President Trump in the White House on Wednesday, after the S&P 500 jumped more than 9% in a few hours after the announcement.

Responding to the praise that the markets had finally seen his “brilliance”, Trump then told a group of senators: Nobodys never heard of it. It's going to be a record.

Trump playing the hero of Wall Street can ring some analysts who would say that gains could only be performed because of the massive losses suffered as a result of the president's aggressive foreign policy.

When President Trump announced a series of policies on April 2, which included a universal tariff of 10% on all nations as well as specific sanctions in the country against nations, including Japan, EU and Indiamarkets.

The S&P 500 fell by around 12% between April 2 and April 8, and the Nasdaq deposited by more than 13% over the same period.

Tong in the tariff policy means that all countries will now be only the universal price of 10% in the foreseeable future, although the prices on China has increased to 125%.

The markets rebounded to the news, the Trump administration enjoying a victory tour despite the market markets have still not returned to their pre-avil 2 levels.

Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary of the White House, said that the markets and the media had failed to understand the tactics of the oval office.

“Many of you in the media have clearly missed the art of agreement. You have clearly not seen what President Trump does here,” she said. “The whole world calls for the United States of America, not China because they need our markets, they need our consumers and they need this president of the Oval office to talk to them.

“This is exactly why more than 75 countries have called because the United States is the best place in the world to do business.”

President Trump also rejected questions that Hisnow repeated threatening prices, then interrupting them decreases his credibility. “It's not a matter of this,” he said. “You must have flexibility.”

This decision was greeted by those who became more and more nervous about the pricing intrigue.

Bill Ackman, who had so far been a supporter of the president's politicians, posted on Sunday that “the president will lose the confidence of business leaders around the world.

“The consequences for our country and the millions of our citizens who supported the president of low-income consumers who are already under a huge amount of economic stress will be seriously negative,” he added. “This is not what we voted for.”

But the reversal of politics won the CEO of Pershing Square, as he said on Wednesday: “It was brilliantly executed by [Donald Trump]. Manuel, Art of Agreement. “”

The note probably refers to the fact that the president wrote a book entitled “The art of agreement”.

Ackman justified his renewed confidence in the White House by explaining that the tactic had animated favorite business partners, China emerging as a “bad actor”.

“Our counterparts also have a taste of living if they do not remove their trade barriers,” added Ackman. “This is the perfect configuration for commercial negotiations over the next 90 days.”

Analysts can push a sigh of recovery at least three months, the break may have delayed some of the most extreme predictions on the benefits of the pricing policy.

Recession fears, for example, were crawling while the expectations of inflation also climbed.

Although these results have not been pushed for good, Wall Street has at least one time window in which it can hope that new commercial offers are announced with key partners, improving all economic perspectives.

But analysts also clearly indicate that Trump's decision to take a break was guided by the markets and not the reverse.

George Vessey, lead FX and the macro strategist at Convra, wrote in a note: “It was only a matter of time before the markets force President Trump's hand … However, it seems that it is the intense sale of American obligations this week which prompted the president to execute one of the greatest reversions of economic policy in modern history.

“The price break allows strategic negotiations, which is good news, but the most critical factor for the world economy remains in the climbing of the trade war of Modeshis only concerns the United States against China, the markets can ignore the fact that a 10% price on everything is not nothing, and the reality is more uncertainty and a lack of clarity for the next three months.”

“The president won over the retirement of commercial taxes has taken less than 24 hours. However, taxes on imports from China have increased, and the 10% universal import tax remain in place,” said Paul Donovan, chief economist of UBS, in a note viewed by Fortune. “None of these taxes existed a week ago, and American consumers will have to use income to pay them.

“The big lessons of this: the policy remains very (very) erratic; political competence will be called into question by confusion on the marketschaots about the prices on Mexico and Canada suggests the absence of a master plan; the winning strategy for everyone is to suspend the hard and wait until Trump defeated.

