Trump increases 145%China prices, confirms the White House | World News





The United States has increased its price war with China because the White House confirmed Thursday that the total of American prices on Chinese imports is now 145%, CNBC reported.

This decision follows a new Donald Trump decree increasing the 125%prices, compared to 84%. It also includes an additional tariff of 20% specifically targeting fentanyl imports, previously imposed on China, pushing the rate of increased cumulative tariff.

Trump reversed his scanning prices on most nations for at least 90 days. However, he increased pressure on China, on which the break does not apply, more degenerating a confrontation with high issues between the two largest economies in the world, which exchanged tariff hiking in tit-for-tat during last week. The story continues below this announcement Beijing: “The door remains open, but not the threats” Meanwhile, China refused to retreat against American assault, and its 84% ​​prices on American imports entered into force at 12:01 pm Thursday, according to the Chinese state agency, Xinhua. China has promised to resist what it calls coercive tactics. A spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce reiterated Thursday that even if Beijing remains open to dialogue, he will only negotiate on the basis of mutual respect and equality. Pressure, threats and coercion are not the right way to deal with China, said that the spokesperson, adding that the response to Chinas would continue until the end if it was caused. In a challenge to challenge, the Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the United States of intimidation and warned that the Trump approach would end in failure. The story continues below this announcement Trade war The imminent slugfest between the two largest economies in the world throws a dark shadow on world trade, analysts increasing the spectrum of an American recession. On Tuesday, China and the United States has been ahead of a full-fledged trade war after President Donald Trump announced an astonishing price of 104% on all Chinese imports. Located in an increasing test of force, neither of the two parties showed signs of backup with Beijing, swearing to resist the pressure until the end. Trump initially imposed a rate of 34% on Chinese products, which quickly encountered an equivalent reprisal of Beijing. In response, the United States has added 50% of additional tasks. When combined with previous fees of February and March, the total price burden of Chinese imports under Trumps, second term, is now 104%, which raises a almost ebargo scenario. In February, Donald Trump slapped a 10% tariff on all Chinese goods without cutting, citing Beijing presumed in the role of illegal immigration and facilitating the flow of fentanyl in the United States. Last month, he doubled these prices a decision that sent shock through the world markets and already deepened American-Chinese relations. The story continues below this announcement China, which was the second source of imports in America last year, sent $ 439 billion in goods in the United States, compared to $ 144 billion in US exports to China. The growing prices are now threatening to hit the national industries hard, with companies warning cost overvoltages, layoffs and reduction in competitiveness.

