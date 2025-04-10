The commitment of PM Modi or the bases of the UP era-? BJP, the Congress is fighting for credit for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana | India News





10/26 Mumbai Terror Attack Plotter Tahawwur Rana with NIA officials. (Image credit: NIA) New Delhi: which should take credit for the successful extradition of Mumbai terrorist attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana? The NDA government led by Prime Minister Modi or the UPA government led by the Congress? Ironically, even before special transport Rana From us to India had landed – the BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitter battle to claim credit.

Shehzad Ponawalla from the BJP said that Rana's extradition was a “great achievement” of the Modi government and its security agencies. “This extradition is not an ordinary extradition. It is a reflection of the determination of the new India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described in 2019, saying that if someone dared to attack the unity, the integrity of India, integrity, respect and its innocent people, the new India would carry such terrorists in court,” said Ponawalla.

The spokesman of the BJP said that Rana was brought back to do justice to her because of a “sea change” in “the attitude and state of mind” of the government under Modi towards terrorism and terrorist attacks.

The Minister of the Union and head of the BJP, Piyush Goyal, also joined the debate and declared that the Congress had done nothing to punish the terrorists and that extradition was possible because of the Prime Minister Narendra Modis and the primordial commitment in matters of national security and national interest.

However, the Congress was quick to counter the BJP's complaint and said that the Modi government had simply benefited from the coherent and strategic diplomacy which was launched under the government of the Progressive Alliance (UPA) of the time (2004-2014).

“Let the facts be clear: the government of Modi did not trigger this process, and it did not obtain a new breakthrough. It simply benefited from mature, coherent and strategic diplomacy started by the UPA. This extradition is not the result of greatness, and international cooperation is supposed to be prosecuted sincere Chidambaram said.

The head of the Congress retraced the origins of extradition efforts in 2009 when the UPA government under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, made an important step by recording a case against Rana and his co-conspirator, David Coleman Headley, in New Delhi.

Another chief of the congress, Kanhaiya Kumar, said that the extradition of Tahawwur Rana in the United States was a BJP scheme to “divert” the attention of the central government to keep its promises.

“Since the BJP has no achievement that is worth the name, he tries to divert public problems under a pretext or the other,” said Kanhaiya.

“ Govt will catch Tahawwur Rana during bihar 'surveys'

Shivt Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut gave an interesting turn to the debate because he said the government would hang Tahawwur Hussain Rana in the Bihar elections later this year.

“Rana should be immediately hanged, but he will be hanged during the Bihar surveys (later scheduled for this year),” Raut told PTI. Raut said there was a 16 -year -old battle to bring Rana to India and that it started during the congress reign. “So no one should take the credit to bring Rana back,” said Raut.

The chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) also demanded that Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was captured in 2016 and was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage, be brought home.

While NIA and other investigation agencies work 24 hours a day to ensure that Rana is punished for her actions, political parties will continue to fight for credit to maximize their electoral gains. Perhaps credit for this success should be granted to agencies that have worked over the years to bring Rana to India.

