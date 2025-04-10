Dinesh Karthik, Imran Khan and others – know their love stories





The 10 best cricket players who found love after divorce: love and sorrow are part of life, even for our favorite cricket stars. Over the years, many well -known cricket players have suffered difficult divorces but later found love. From second weddings to rumor relations, their personal lives often attract as much attention as their performance in the field. Recently, Yuzvendra Chahal made the headlines after the rumors of his relationship with RJ Mahvash surfaced, after his separation from Dhanashree Verma. Likewise, fans burst about Shikhar Dhawan, who would have dated his separation from Aesha Mukerji. But they are not alone. Many Dinesh Karthik cricket players, Imran Khan and Shane Warnehave also went from their first marriages and found new partners or have started new love chapters.

Top 10 cricket players who found love after divorce

Let's take a look at the 10 best cricket players who found love after divorce and how their love stories took place on the field.

1. Dinesh Karthik

The best cricket players who found love after divorce (Image: Instagram)

Former Indian Window Guiche, Dinesh Karthiks, the first marriage to his childhood friend Nikita Vanjara ended with the divorce, while Nikita was cheating on it with another Indian opening drummer, Murli Vijay. Later, he found love with the Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal. The couple got married in 2015 and are now proud parents of twin sons.

2. Pandya Hardik

Hhelik Pandya made the knot with Natasha Stankovic during the locking of Covid-19 in 2020, and the couple welcomed their son Agastya later that year. In January 2023, they celebrated their union with a large wedding ceremony. However, the two tracks separated in 2024. After the divorce, Hardik was released with the British singer Jasmine Walia, who was recently spotted on a team bus reserved for the wives and partners of the cricket players.

3. Mohammad azharuddin

Former Indian captain Azharuddin married Naureen, but the marriage ended with a divorce when he had an extramarital relationship with Bollywood Actress Sangeeta Bijlani. Later, he married actress Sangeeta Bijlani. Although this relationship has also ended, it was one of the most spoken love stories in cricket.

4. Imran Khan

The best cricket players who found love after divorce (image: Getty Image)

The legendary Pakistans Imran Khan cricket player was married for the first time to British journalist Jemima Goldsmith in 1995. After their divorce, he briefly married journalist Reham Khan. Later, he made the knot with Bushra Bibi, a spiritual guide who was already divorced. Imran Khan has only two sons of his first wife, Goldsmith: Sulaiman Isa (1996) and Kasim (1999).

5. Shoaib Malik

The best cricket players who found love after divorce (Image: Instagram)

Former Pakistani captain Shoiib Malik divorced Ayesha Siddiqui and later married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010. Recently, the couple would have separated, and Malik married the Pakistani actress Sana Javed in 2024. Sania Mirza and Shoaib have a son named Mirza Malik.

6. Vinod Kambli

The best cricket players who found love after divorce (Image: Instagram)

A fierce Indian drummer in the 90s, Vinod Kambli, was first married to Noella Lewis. After their separation, he married Andrea Hewitt, and the couple had a son together.

7. Mahela Jayawarde

The Sri Lankan legend separated from her first wife, Christina Mallika Sirisena and then found love in Natasha Makalana. He now lives happy with his second wife, although he keeps his personal life quite private.

8. Michael Clark

The best cricket players who found love after divorce (image: Getty Image)

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke ended his marriage to Kyly Boldy in 2020. He made the headlines due to domestic violence against his wife. He went out with the Pip fashion designer Edwards, but they also separated. Clarkes Love Life remains a lot talking. Currently, he went out with Arabelle Sherborne.

9. Shane Warne

The late Australian legend Shane Warne married Simone Callahan, but they divorced. He was later dated from British actress Elizabeth Hurley, and their relationship made the headlines worldwide.

10. Brett Lee

Australian fast launcher Brett Lee married Elizabeth Kemp, but the marriage ended. Later, he married Lana Anderson, and they now have a girl together.

