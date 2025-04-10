Sex, patriotism and Donald Trump Cologne: American advertisements that explain 00 | Art





As a long-standing editor of the All-American All-American book series, cultural historian Jim Heimann has helped tell of the changing business landscape each decade of the 20th century. Now, with a final volume dedicated to the 2000s, Heimann has finished what he calls a swan song not only for the series, but for a whole era of advertising. It presents the last moment before social media and the decline of printed media transform industry forever.

The 2000s were responsible for social, political and cultural disruptions. The chief of them were the terrorist attacks of September 11, which sparked a dramatic wave of national trauma which simultaneously led the advertising industry to adopt patriotism while seeking escape. Brands such as Budweiser, with its emblematic tribute Clydesdale which sees a team of horses shooting a beer wagon in New York before losing their heads towards the unit channeled by the horizon of Manhattan, while the luxury brands offered a distraction thanks to ambitious messages.

It was a transition period, explains Heimann. There were not these enormous changes that you would see from the 1930s to the 1940s, and the 1940s in the 1950s, in terms of things like fashion and cars. Instead, the 2000s were remarkable for the prevalence of nostalgia, numerous campaigns returning to the previous eras of American domination.

The main innovations in the sector came from technological companies, which had an unrivaled capacity to exploit the wave of economic optimism and to hire the best announcements of announcements. Among the most influential campaigns of the time were the advertisements on the iPods of Silhouette. With an imagery of black shapes dancing on dynamic backgrounds, the campaign looked beyond traditional sales arguments such as the characteristics of the products and the price to sell a new way of life. Their campaigns reflect this sophistication, says Heimann. He compared this approach in the 2000s with famous apples of 1984, which presented a flagship announcement of the Super Bowl, led by Ridley Scott, from an advertising point of view, it was not as printed as television and video. This is where he really hit his heart.

Despite technological development, certain advertising constants have remained and undoubtedly reached their apotheosis during the period. The only thing that never seems to change is sex, observes Heimann. Sex sells, women sell and, in the past 40 years, the exploitation of women has been a coherent way. The book offers many examples of this, including controversial campaigns by Calvin Klein and provocative alcohol advertisements such as that of Skyy Blue Vodka, where the spectator looks through a woman's legs on the product.

You want to know: who was in meetings, Whogave the green light to go with some of these things? Jim Heimann

Celebrity mentions have also reached new heights, becoming at the heart of marketing strategies. Look who approves the perfumes, says Heimann. David Beckham, Paris Hilton. You are the line, everyone jumped on this walk. In this case, everyone understands a bronzed and smiling Donald Trump, illustrated in the book posing with his new wife Melania in Anad for Donald Trump the perfume. In many ways, the biggest campaigns of the eras foresee the rise of influence marketing. While the traditional media fragmented, the brands were more and more based on familiar faces to cut noise, transforming celebrities of simple endorships into brand architects whose personal mythology has become inseparable from the products.

The rise of environmental consciousness has also created intriguing contradictions in advertising. Innovations such as Toyota Prius have promised ecological cars, while hummer advertisements celebrated excess gas gas. These are the kind of contrasts you are looking for, notes Heimann. In a section, you have the environment concerned, then the next section, you have these giant gas eating monsters.

The true meaning of the 2000s in the history of advertising can be its position to the precipice of fundamental change. Where is advertising? said Heimann. Well, we know where he went, and it is not printed with online influencers and influencers, and now AI, who knows what advertisement will be? You no longer even need a human. You don't need advertising agencies. You don't even know if it's real!

In addition to famous advertisements, the book presents a number that has missed its brand, including a perplexed announcement for the dry deodorant with ax, which presents the surely unprecedented scene of a model holding a glass of wine in one hand, while the other is rolled around its partner, a truncated and transferred foot with a vaguely vaginal hairy arch for a face. You want to know who to meet, said Heimann. Whogave the green light to go with some of these things!

For Heimann, the book serves both for celebration and epitaph for an era when advertising has retained its quality: its depressing but the 2000s were the last time when real people made real campaigns. And for better and for worse, you know, it's in this book.

ALL-AMERICAN ADS 2000S, published by TASCHEN, is now available.

You were AD: Six remarkable campaigns

Omega, 2006james Bond has long been a basic food for high -end advertising, many campaigns using a retrofuturist vision of the 1960s. This announcement appeared when Daniel Craig began playing the emblematic spy and attached the films returned to a robust male aesthetic after the Pierce Brosnan era was heavily based on the magic of the gadget.



Hummer, 2002 This Hummer advertisement perfectly embodies the conflict between environmentalism and masculinity. The comic SUVs, popularized in the United States by Arnold Schwarzenegger, had become symbolic of an era when greater melted better, a mentality which began to face a cultural examination as the decade progressed.



International Conservation, 2008 in the 2000s, NGOs and public organizations used advertising techniques to appeal to a less consumerist culture. International Conservation was criticized for their work with companies such as BP and Exxon, with Heimann pointing out that it has become important for the industry to rehabilitate its public image.



Evian, 2000LA AD of the Siren Evian presented a very artistic concept which was very unusual at the time for such a daily product. The announcement was remarkable enough for her to inspire a scene from the film Zolandnder (2001), in which the title of title plays a Merman for a beauty campaign, to the chagrin of his friends and family.



Skyy Vodka, 2002 While sexually explicit imagery has long been a characteristic of advertising, the 2000s are particularly remarkable for manifesting a kind of hypersexuality that has often bordered the comic strip. Browse the magazines you see the sexuality expressed in all kinds of strange situations, says Heimann. I thought there was something Zeitgeisty as well as graphically interesting on the stilettos appearing as well as the product.



Earth Day 2009earth Day, an annual environmental event, produced this image to promote its day of activism in 2009. It was chosen as the image of coverage of books to reflect the rise of environmentalism in the 2000s.

