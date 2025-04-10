Politics
Saturday Night Live arrives in the United Kingdom, it will never work
The worst thing I have ever seen.
I had the funnier foot of athletes.
It is an international war crime.
These are some of the more soft online answers to a clip from the American show Sketch Saturday Night Live (SNL) published last year featuring two actors (James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman) imitated Noel and Liam Gallagher.
There was a similar outrage in 2019 when James Corden appeared on a SNL sketch playing Boris Johnson in a high school. If it seems funny, believe me, the reality is even worse.
The consensus has always been that SNL does not obtain Great Britain, and Great Britain does not obtain SNL.
Everything about the show, from the guests to humor, that of New York, his cry on Saturday evening, seems so much, well, American.
Clips that become viral of the show, praised by the American public, are often welcomed by a choir of how is it funny? British on social networks.
There was therefore understandable dismay when it was revealed this morning that a British version of Saturday Night Live, which recently celebrated its 50th year, is in development at Sky, with the legendary Showrunner SNL Lorne Michaels as an executive producer.
Before discussing this, I had a shocking confession to do. I watch the United States Saturday Night Live. And I really like it.
Every Sunday morning, the coffee in hand and the emerging eyes of the day before, I drink through YouTube clips from the episode of the previous night and I appreciate the sketches, the sketches, the prints and the comedy songs gathered by a team of performers and their weekly host.
And, believe it or not, I laugh regularly!
It's a sketch, and there are a lot of failures with the tubes (I will certainly not defend this sketch Gallagher Brothers) but I still appreciate it.
So, as one of the rare (maybe even the only) SNL fans in the United Kingdom, you might think that I am enthusiastic about the new version, which I can't wait to see the same format on television during great listening hours, which gives me a live kick, from London, its Saturday evening!
Well, you would be wrong. As an enormous fan of comedy and devotee of SNL, I can predict with confidence that SNL UK will be able to take out the place.
It's going to be very bad. It will make Ms. Browns' boys look good. This will make bad impressions of Oasis and Corden-As-Boris looks like a golden age of comedy.
And here is why.
First, one of the best things about the American version is that at least when they start for the first time, the cast is made up of young hungry and promising actors.
There have been many names of households coming out of SNL, such as Eddie Murphy and Will Ferrell, but prohibit some experiences with actors established in the 80s, the process remained the same SNL takes new comic talents and grants them in stars during an exhausting writing process and actor.
Does anyone expect the British version to do the same?
A bitter experience taught me that when a comedy show in the United Kingdom is starting, whether based on the panel, the television game or the stand-up, it seems to have almost always the same names, the same faces, and sometimes even the same jokes.
A British SNL is already a risk, and therefore the sky will not visit the comedy clubs and the small sites of the country to find new promising talents.
They will populate the cast with the usual suspects. I will be shocked if we do not see omnipresent television comedians like Romash Ranganathan, Rob Beckett, Jimmy Carr, Sarah Pascoe, David Baddiel, Sarah Millcan adorning our screens.
And that fundamentally lacks one of the things that make SNL good.
Instead, Sky should find the best young actors in the country, who would bite your hand for a few years of guaranteed television work.
It also means that they will be more courageous, sharper, ready to piss off the rich and the powerful, as SNL does with its routine withdrawals from Trump and Musk.
Because even even the most stupid sketches, SNL offers satires every week and satire never works if it is sure.
This is why a British SNL should throw the wider net, and look beyond the usual ranks of Have I Got News for you and IQ, and should place a general ban on hiring any person involved in the revival of the inexorable recent image.
But I doubt they will do it.
So, even if this rarest fact, a British SNL fan, I am not sitting on my sofa while waiting for the British version, I hide behind.
At least, oasis impressions could be better
