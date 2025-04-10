PM Modi to skip the parade of the Russian victory day, Rajnath Singh likely to visit Moscow for the May 9 event FIRSTPOST





Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to attend the Russian victory day parade on May 9, which has marked 80 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany during the Second World War. Learn more

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to attend the Russian victory day parade on May 9, which has marked 80 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany during the Second World War. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to the event, but Russia is unlikely to go to Russia, according to the Anima news agency. In December of last year, the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh went to Russia for the commissioning of Ins Tashil in Kaliningrad. During the trip, he also paid tribute to the “Tomb of the unknown soldier” in Moscow to honor Soviet soldiers who died during the Second World War and met members of the Indian community. Moscow invites PM Modi Earlier, Russian Foreign Deputy Minister Andrey Rudenko, TASS news agency managed by the state that Moscow had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to May 9. He said that the invitation had been sent and that the visit was under discussion. The spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed that Prime Minister Modi was invited to the celebrations of the Russian victory day and said that we will announce our participation at the appropriate time. Russia visits to PM Modi Last July, Prime Minister Modi went to Moscow for the 22nd Summithis visit to India-Russia in Russia in almost five years. Before that, he had visited Vladivostok in 2019 for an economic forum. In October, he was in Kazan to attend the top of the Brics. During his last trip, Modi invited President Vladimir Putin to visit India.

