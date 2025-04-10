Schiff wants an investigation into initiate trade prices





Senator Adam Schiff called on Wednesday at the Congress to investigate if President Donald Trump is committed to the initiate offense or the manipulation of the market when he suddenly interrupted a set of radical rates, a decision that has packed up the stock prices.

I'm going to do my best to discover, Schiff, a California Democrat, says time. Family currencies and all the others are not beyond the initiate who translates or enriched. I hope to discover it soon.

Schiffs' comments on an official survey, which has not been reported before, came shortly after the S&P 500 increased more than 9% on Wednesday afternoon after Trump announced the price break. This is the perfect time to buy !!! Trump posted on Truth Social Minutes after the opening of the market on Wednesday, with the DJT Letters, which represents its initials and the ticker for his media company.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

Schiff is the first senator to openly call for an investigation by the Congress on the crime of potential initiate by the Trump administration in the aftermath of the abrupt presidents of the presidents on the implementation of new prices. Such investigations would generally fall under the measure that powerful Congress panels such as the Senate's judicial committee or the Senate Finance Committee. The two are chaired by the Republicanssenator Chuck Grassley from Iowa and Senator Mike Crapo from Idahowho have largely avoided the conflict with the White House. Individual legislators like Schiff can investigate questions using personal office staff, although such surveys would lack assignment.

The Senator of Arizona Ruben Gallego, also a first -year Democratic student, joined Schiff to sign a letter sent to the White House Thursday morning to request an urgent investigation into the fact that President Trump, family or other members of the administration have embarked on the initiate trade or other illegal financial transactions with an advanced knowledge of non -public information on the change of price policy.

This sequence of events raises serious legal problems and ethics, read the letter, which was shared over time. The president, his family and his advisers are only placed to be aware and take advantage of non -public information to shed light on their investment decisions. For example, the actions of Elon Musk's company, Tesla, increased by 18% immediately after the president's announcement to suspend most of the prices, to which Mr. Musk had opposed publicly.

Schiff and Gallego specifically ask the government's ethics office to review and produce periodic transaction reports submitted by familiar government officials with Trumps' pricing strategy. The letter notes that Schiff had not yet heard of the ethical office of his February request on Musk complying with the rules of conflict report given his work with the Trump administration.

The time of the announcement of the prevail and the market rally that followed raised eyebrows on Capitol Hill. When my own hairdresser asks me if Donald Trump sells short or did this to try to earn money for himself, it shows that many people are suspicious about what's going on, Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, tells the time on Wednesday.

Read more: At Congress, withdrawal of the price reveals relief, frustration and suspicions

On Wednesday, Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota, asked by time if Trump was to be surveyed for potential market manipulation, said: this is a big question. He certainly had a lot to win. I hadn't thought about it.

Earlier Wednesday, representative Steven Horsford, a Nevada Democrat, was one of the first to wonder if the price break was linked to market manipulation, while the news is published in the middle of a stormy hearing with Trumps' sales representative, Jamieson Greer, who had vigorously defended the prices. Shouted Horsford, it's amateur time. You have just taken the carpet out of you. He asked to know if the administration had deliberately moved the markets. It's not a game. It's real life, said Horsford.

Trump's decision -making market response was rapid and euphoric. The shares jumped more than 7% in a few minutes after the announcement, ultimately closing more than 9%. Bond yields, which had increased in the middle of the fears of an economic slowdown, were waste. The oil prices, which had also dropped, bounced.

The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, a former hedge fund manager, said that the price break has been the strategy from the start and wanted to give space for tailor -made negotiations with allies. The only certainty that we can provide is that the United States will negotiate in good faith, he said. But Bessent also admitted that he and the president had spoken at length before the decision, and that this decision had helped “bring China into a bad position”.

Trumps explanation, however, only added to uncertainty. He quoted “Yippy” people who were afraid and said that he had looked at the bond market, which he described as beautiful after his announcement. He told journalists that you had to be flexible and recognized that in the past few days, it looked quite dark.

Read more: Trump wants to turn his price break as a victory. It's not.

Schiff sees a scheme in the development of economic policies prevails. I think what American businessmen need is a certain certainty, a certain predictability, he said. They get something else. The Americans who have seen their retirement savings aneantly must be made entirely.

The California senator has long been one of the most ferocious criticism. He was the main prosecutor in Trumps First Impeachment trial and as a central figure in the Congress response to the investigation into the Russia of the Ministries of Justice. Although he did not launch the 2017 Congress investigation into Trumps' ties with Russia, Schiff has become the most vocal democrat of the committee, warning of the deference of autocratic leaders. Schiff was then censored by a house led by Les Républicains for his comments during the investigation.

After the Democrats won the Chamber in 2018, Schiff helped to carry out the accusation to welcome Trump about a pressure campaign involving Ukraine. Trump had threatened to retain military aid to kyiv unless his president announces an investigation into Joe Biden. The room dismissed Trump for abuse of power, but the Senate led by the Republicans acquitted it.

