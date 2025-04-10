PM Modi likely to visit Saudi Arabia this month





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a two -day visit to Saudi Arabia in April to explore the means to strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, energy and defense, people familiar with the case said. The two parties should also deliberate on the regional security scenario as well as in the East-Europe Economic Corridor of the proposed India (IMEC), they said. The Prime Minister is likely to go to Saudi Arabia during the third week of April to what would be his first visit to the Influent Nation of the Gulf after a difference of about four years. Last November, the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, visited India who saw the two parties discuss the ways to strengthen their strategic partnership, in particular in the fields of trade, investment, energy, defense, security and culture. The global links between India and Saudi Arabia have been increasing in recent years. The Gulf Nation has an Indian community of 2.6 million and is considered a vital pillar of the relationship between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Riyadh in April 2016 was considered important to open a new chapter in India-Saudi Arabia. Bilateral trade has increased regularly over the years. India is the second largest trading partner in Saudi Arabia while the Gulf Nation is the fifth largest trading partner in New Delhi. In 2023-24, bilateral trade amounted to USD 42.98 billion, with Indian exports to USD 11.56 billion and imports to USD 31.42 billion. Indian investments in Saudi Arabia have also increased in recent years, reaching a cumulative figure of around 3 billion USD in August 2023. These investments are found in various sectors such as management and consulting services, construction projects, telecommunications, IT, financial services, software development, pharmaceuticals, etc. Large Indian companies and groups of companies such as L&T, Tata Motors, Wipro, TCS, Shapoorji and Pallonji, Tech Mahindra, Vedanta and Essar established a strong presence in Saudi Arabia. Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud visited India in September 2023 to attend the G20 summit. On the sidelines of the summit, leaders of India, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States announced an agreement to work together to develop a new economic corridor from Eastern Europe of India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/pm-modi-likely-to-visit-saudi-arabia-this-month-3205886/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos