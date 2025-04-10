



Pakistan leader Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Azam Swati, revealed Thursday that he had officially initiated contact with the creation with the authorization of the founder incarcerated by the Imran Khan party.

Explaining during the current Samaa TV Nadeem Malik Live Samaa TV program, Swati said it was “100% hope” about the success of the dialogue process and expressed its optimism that “friendly countries” could also be part of the evolutionary political engagement.

“I started these contacts today after looking for advice to the founder of the PTI, who said:” Azam, you are my faithful companion, go ahead and talk. I will not treat; It is not my work “”, quoted Swati the founder of the PTI.

The former senator argued that the first meeting would be preliminary and could take place in a few days before Wednesday or after. “I will meet someone, and after that, I will be better placed to share the future driving line,” he said.

Swati said he had remained close to coordination with members of the Pakistani diaspora in the United States and held the senior party leaders, notably the former president of Dr. Arif Alvi.

“I explained to Dr Alvi that I meet someone on Wednesday and asked him and other party friends to join the initiative,” he added.

Swati, who met the founder of the PTI on April 2 at Adiala prison, said his conversation with him, noting that the party leaders had submitted his name twice for a meeting.

“I cried and prayed to Allah to facilitate this path. The founder appreciated the goal of my visit and said to me: “Azam, you came, I agree”.

By rejecting the speculations according to which he had been sent by any faction to undermine the party, Swati said: “Some say that I was set up by generals or the wooden mafia.

Swati stressed that his intention is not personal but national. “My integrity is my strength. I am ashamed when I go out while my chief remains behind bars. I am not important, but if I can open a door for the country, while Allah would get there. ”

Responding to a question from the Nadeem Malik host as to whether the founder of the PTI had explicitly ordered him to contact the establishment, Swati responded in a affirmative manner. “Of course, and I started this effort today in the name of Allah.”

He added that previous efforts to fill the gap by the president of the time, Arif Alvi and the intermediaries close to the army chief, General Asim Munnir had failed due to misunderstandings. “There was no agreement, just a desire to speak,” said Swati.

In a reference to the 2022 political crisis, Swati declared that he then engaged in the establishment but without any direct access. “I did not meet any direct figures. We did not succeed. But now I'm trying again. ”

“The founder said that for the country of the country, he promises not to take revenge. Translections are not a sign of weakness,” said Swati.

The head of the PTI argued that the path to follow should involve collective commitment, reiterating that the wisdom and reading of the founder's political landscape gave him confidence.

Swati concluded by saying that he thought that the “change process” had started and had referred to the involvement of external actors. “Some sympathetic countries could also manifest themselves – I have a sketch in my mind. Let's see how it takes place after the meeting. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.samaa.tv/index.php/2087331590-azam-swati-says-contacts-with-establishment-initiated-with-imran-khan-s-nod

