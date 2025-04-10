Politics
Johnson strikes by going beyond Nicola Sturgeon to the Usher Hall
In his pump, Nicola Sturgeon never thought that Boris Johnson was worth a lot.
In WhatsApp messages strewn with word F, revealed after leaving his duties, the former SNP chief qualified his clown conservative counterpart and completely incompetent.
However, as his political career ends, Sturgeon learns that it is Johnson who, at least in pounds and pence at the box office, commands the highest price.
This fall both Sturgeon And Johnson I will play in their own evening with performances at Edinburghs 2200 seats Usher Hall.
Johnson commands high costs at the box office
Imal Countess / Getty images
A ticket to see Johnson on September 2 cost between 53.90 and 159.50. For a supplement of 121.25 guests were offered the possibility of a meeting with the chronicler of the newspaper, former Prime Minister, Secretary of Foreign Affairs and mayor of London. The evening sold.
Sturgeon, on the other hand, can be seen a month later at a more modest price between 33 and 73.70. His meeting is also at a lower rate: 82.75.
Announcing his program, Sturgeon said: I will think about my career in politics, since the beginnings of the Scottish Parliament for the conduct of the country through historical and often turbulent times.
Sturgeon plans to share his reflections on the future
Jane Barlow / PA
Sturgeon continued: in an in -depth interview followed by a Q&R to the public, I will offer personal information on leadership, the public service and the challenges and triumphs that have shaped my trip.
I will also share some reflections on what awaits us, for Scotland and for politics more broadly.
Who is the real Nicola Sturgeon? You can never know
The supporters of the former Prime Minister who filled Glasgows Hydro after his coming to power urged her on Instagram to book shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen. The domain name of the ticket website, Sturgeonlive.co.ukwas put online on Wednesday before the launch of the tickets.
However, the champion of independence did not seem as bankable as the other former statesmen and women, or even celebrities. His meeting costs, for example, are much lower than those of racing drivers David Coulthard and Mika Hakkinen, and is almost the same as Usher Halls Evening with events for the cyclist and Olympian Sir Chris Hoy and the adventurer Ant Middleton.
Liz Truss, the shortest Prime Minister in the British, ordered costs between $ 70,000 and $ 100,000 on the United States speech circuit, according to Gotham Artists, a New York booking agency. Truss has declared discourse payments of this scale.
Liz Truss turned out to be popular on the American speech circuit
The Mega Agency
The same website suggests that Sir Tony Blair is available for up to $ 300,000. Gordon Brown, after being rejected as Prime Minister in 2010, would have accused $ 100,000 for a conference.
In 2016, David Cameron, now Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton, would have spoken of Brexit For 120,000 of the hour. Maidenhead's Baroness May was also in great demand.
Being at the box office, however, is not the same as being popular, explains Tommy Sheppard, a former SNP deputy with training in the entertainment sector.
Having seen Boris Johnson closely and staff perform in the House of Commons, I find him deeply not impressive. I think many people could be disappointed by its staging, he said.
As for Nicola Sturgeon, she will not seek to cover the costs and make a small allowance, because she will be more interested in bringing her ideas.
