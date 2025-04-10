Trump flashes on prices and the trade war, and the markets soar





President Donald Trump heads for Marine One on the southern lawn of the White House on March 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump heads for Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, for the weekend. Photo: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump officially unleashed his last volley of prices, arousing large reciprocal taxes on the most important business partners. While the stock markets won that China and the European Union were to inflict their own reprisals, Trump urged the American people to relax. Be cool! Everything will work well. The United States will be larger and better than ever! He said on Truth Social.

Then he gave in. The president announced Wednesday afternoon that he had authorized a 90-day break, and a reciprocal rate considerably reduced during this period, by 10%, also immediately.

But Trump said the United States would increase its already amazing prices against China, increasing the amount of 104% to 125% due to the lack of respect for the countries.

At one point, let's hope, in the near future, China will realize that the days of tear in the United States and other countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable, he said.

The impact of Trumps' announcement was immediate and obvious. In the minutes that followed, the S&P 500 increased by 6%, the NASDAQ composite earned 8%and the industrial average of Dow Jones increased by almost 6%. At the end of the days, the S&P 500 increased by 9.5%, its biggest gain since 2008.

It was a remarkable about the president for the president, whose own administration had rejected the idea of ​​a possible 90 -day break a few days earlier. On Monday, an unfounded rumor that Trump was thinking about such a decision briefly strengthened the markets, because investors thought that the end of the World Trade War was in sight. However, the White House quickly ended speculation. Fake. Fake News, an official account x read.

Trump attributed his sudden change to the tremors he saw in response to his prices. I thought people were jumping a little offline. They became yippee, you know, they became a little yippee. A little afraid, he told journalists outside the White House.

But of course, the senior federal officials congratulated Trumps backwards as more evidence of the old prowess of the company. Howard Lunick, the trade secretary, wrote on social networks, Scott Bessent and I sat with the president when he wrote one of the most extraordinary truth messages of his presidency. The world is ready to work with President Trump to repair world trade, and China has chosen the opposite management.

Bessent, the secretary of the treasure, echoed the words of Lutnicks while speaking to journalists outside the White House, saying that Trump had created a maximum negotiation lever effect for himself and that the administration was overwhelmed by the number of allies who subsequently stretched out and wanted to negotiate in good faith.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt rather used her praise from the president to target the media. Many of you in the media have clearly missed the art of agreement. You clearly haven't seen what President Trump is doing here.

