President Xi Jinping served the second general of the Peoples Liberation Army, in the most dramatic act of his military anti-corruption campaign and the first dismissal of a general in this role in six decades.

General He Weidong, the junior of two vice-presidents of the central military commission of six members, led by XI, has been withdrawn from his post in recent weeks, according to five people familiar with the issue.

In addition to his role as a second row officer of the plas, he Weidong is third in control of the Chinese army and member of the Politburo communist parties. His dismissal is the last of a long line of officers that Xi has served his functions for an alleged corruption.

Weidongs' dismissal comes six months after Xi suspended Miao Hua, one of the six best CMC officers, for serious violations of the discipline a sentence which generally refers to corruption in the Chinese military system.

But the seniority of Weidongs makes it much more serious than the suspension of Miao. Three of the sources familiar with her ouster said that she was linked to an alleged corruption.

Speculations had increased on the fate of Heidongs in recent weeks, when he was absent from events to which a CMC vice-president would normally assist. He Weidong was not present at a recent meeting of the Politburo office on Chinese diplomacy which was assisted by Zhang Youxia, the other vice-president of the CMC.

The previous week, he did not participate in an annual high -level annual plantation ceremony led by XI that the army general joined last year.

Five of the people familiar with the situation, who include current and former officials, said that he had been purged. A sixth person simply confirmed that the general was no longer in the role. One of the people said he was questioned by the authorities since his detention.

Neil Thomas, an expert in Chinese elite policy in Asia Society Policy Institute, said that the Weidongs purge would be the first of a vice-president in CMC uniform since the general that he was long in 1967.

The fact that Xi Jinping can serve a Vice-President of the CMC shows how serious it is to eliminate corruption in the army, said Thomas. XI wants to transform the PLA into an effective combat force beyond the borders of Chinas, but also into a complete servant for his domestic agenda.

Thomas added that the APL was the fundamental guarantor of the party rule within China and is particularly important in the period of strong domestic uncertainty such as the economic shocks of the American-Chinese trade war.

In the past two years, XI has withdrawn the two heads from the PLA rocket force, which is partly responsible for the supervision of the Chinas nuclear arsenal.

XI has also served two Chinese Defense Ministers, Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu in the past two years. In the Chinese system, the Minister of Defense plays more than a diplomatic role and is less powerful than the military leaders of the CMC. XI also dismissed Qin Gang, a former close collaborator, as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Financial Times reported last year that Dong Jun had also been dismissed as Minister of Defense. But two people familiar with his case said he had undergone an initial investigation but seemed to have been authorized. Dong met the Pakistani Air Force chief in Beijing this week.

The Chinese Defense Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been approached for comments.