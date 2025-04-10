Connect with us

Politics

General Chinese Top removed in the last purge of Xi Jinping

General Chinese Top removed in the last purge of Xi Jinping

 


Unlock publishers for free

President Xi Jinping served the second general of the Peoples Liberation Army, in the most dramatic act of his military anti-corruption campaign and the first dismissal of a general in this role in six decades.

General He Weidong, the junior of two vice-presidents of the central military commission of six members, led by XI, has been withdrawn from his post in recent weeks, according to five people familiar with the issue.

In addition to his role as a second row officer of the plas, he Weidong is third in control of the Chinese army and member of the Politburo communist parties. His dismissal is the last of a long line of officers that Xi has served his functions for an alleged corruption.

Weidongs' dismissal comes six months after Xi suspended Miao Hua, one of the six best CMC officers, for serious violations of the discipline a sentence which generally refers to corruption in the Chinese military system.

But the seniority of Weidongs makes it much more serious than the suspension of Miao. Three of the sources familiar with her ouster said that she was linked to an alleged corruption.

Speculations had increased on the fate of Heidongs in recent weeks, when he was absent from events to which a CMC vice-president would normally assist. He Weidong was not present at a recent meeting of the Politburo office on Chinese diplomacy which was assisted by Zhang Youxia, the other vice-president of the CMC.

The previous week, he did not participate in an annual high -level annual plantation ceremony led by XI that the army general joined last year.

Five of the people familiar with the situation, who include current and former officials, said that he had been purged. A sixth person simply confirmed that the general was no longer in the role. One of the people said he was questioned by the authorities since his detention.

Neil Thomas, an expert in Chinese elite policy in Asia Society Policy Institute, said that the Weidongs purge would be the first of a vice-president in CMC uniform since the general that he was long in 1967.

The fact that Xi Jinping can serve a Vice-President of the CMC shows how serious it is to eliminate corruption in the army, said Thomas. XI wants to transform the PLA into an effective combat force beyond the borders of Chinas, but also into a complete servant for his domestic agenda.

Thomas added that the APL was the fundamental guarantor of the party rule within China and is particularly important in the period of strong domestic uncertainty such as the economic shocks of the American-Chinese trade war.

In the past two years, XI has withdrawn the two heads from the PLA rocket force, which is partly responsible for the supervision of the Chinas nuclear arsenal.

XI has also served two Chinese Defense Ministers, Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu in the past two years. In the Chinese system, the Minister of Defense plays more than a diplomatic role and is less powerful than the military leaders of the CMC. XI also dismissed Qin Gang, a former close collaborator, as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Financial Times reported last year that Dong Jun had also been dismissed as Minister of Defense. But two people familiar with his case said he had undergone an initial investigation but seemed to have been authorized. Dong met the Pakistani Air Force chief in Beijing this week.

The Chinese Defense Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been approached for comments.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.ft.com/content/8226e1d9-2e4a-4079-8f3c-2ae877ba5ba9

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: