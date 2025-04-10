Strong optics, but where is the economy?

Prime Minister Narendra Modis Visit to Sri Lanka from April 46, 2025 was historic in more ways than one.

He marked his fourth visit to the island nation, but more importantly, Modi was the first foreign leader to visit Sri Lanka since the election President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD) and the installation of a new National Popular Power Government (NPP).

The optics were undoubtedly strong: races by car jointly between Colombo and Anuradhapura in the viral photo of the two leaders sipping Tambili (king of coconut) during Navratri, it was diplomacy with a personal touch.

Prime Minister Modi even conferred Mitra Vibhooshana, Sri Lankas, the greatest civil honor for a foreign leader, a symbolic approval of heat between the two administrations.

For the new AKD administration, often painted as inexperienced in states and diplomacy, the management of such a high visit was a success in public relations. Narendra Modi approved and validated Akd, told me a business director. The chemistry between the two was undeniable.

Given the historical suspicions of Janatha Vimukthi Peramunas (JVP), an inheritance that shade at the NPP, this visit helped dissipate some of these luggage.

From the point of view of India, the visit served a deeper strategic objective: to recalibrate the links with a new leadership which has traditionally kept New Delhi at the duration of the arms. The two countries have signed 10 agreements, including a historic memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation, the first of its kind between India and Sri Lanka, formalizing years of informal defense collaboration.

Agreements have also been notable to extend solar energy, digital transformation and discussions concerning the connection of electrical networks of the two countries.

India has also converted $ 100 million from loans to outright grants, a gesture that signals good will and solidarity with a neighbor who is still recovering from an unprecedented economic collapse.

And yet, despite all symbolism and the ceremonial, the most critical component of the relationship lacked: a clear and daring economic agenda.

Sri Lanka get a path to get out of a serious economic crisis, a IMF rescue buoy offering short -term stability. But the recovery requires more precisely foreign direct investments (IDE), market access and infrastructure development. It was a golden opportunity to anchor the future of Sri Lankas with the engine of the India economic rise. And it was not seized.

There was no major bilateral economic breakthrough, no surprise announcement, no daring vision to take advantage of India's growth for the resumption of Sri Lankas. For many of us who expected a deeper economic pivot, it was a missed moment.

Why was the economic element so absent so visible? There could be several reasons:

Upcoming local elections: With surveys scheduled for May 6, the AKD government may have feared the political reaction of manifest economic commitments with India, which could be turned by opposition as compromising sovereignty.

With surveys scheduled for May 6, the AKD government may have feared the political reaction of manifest economic commitments with India, which could be turned by opposition as compromising sovereignty. Ancient ideological residues: The JVP, despite the pragmatism of the AKDS, still houses suspicion deeply rooted on Indian economic influence. Change this state of mind takes time.

The JVP, despite the pragmatism of the AKDS, still houses suspicion deeply rooted on Indian economic influence. Change this state of mind takes time. Cautious governance style: The AKDS team has so far shown a methodical and deliberate approach. They may simply take their time before engaging in large -scale economic agreements with India. This declaration was widely disseminated on the Chinese state media and widely noticed in the circles of Indian politics.

If Sri Lanka is serious to take advantage of its proximity to India, several imperatives must move forward:

Accelerate ECCA: The economic and technological cooperation agreement has experienced 14 cycles of talks. It's time to move to closure.

The economic and technological cooperation agreement has experienced 14 cycles of talks. It's time to move to closure. Build versatile connectivity: Physical and digital integration with India could be transformer for trade, tourism and energy exchange.

Physical and digital integration with India could be transformer for trade, tourism and energy exchange. Explore access to the Indian market: In particular for sectors such as clothing, which are in shock from American prices, India can offer an opportunity almost on the market.

Interestingly, former president Mahinda Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Modi shared tweets referring to the historical, cultural and spiritual ties between the two nations.

Mahinda Rajapaka: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi on our island. May spiritual and cultural ties strengthen.”

Narendra Modi: “Sri Lanka and India share deeply rooted civilizational ties. Happy to visit again. “

In particular, neither has mentioned the economic ties of an omission which was distinguished clearly given the urgent needs of the hour.

Sri Lanka can no longer afford to treat India as a simple civilizational cousin while courting China as the economic partner of trust. When the crisis struck, India was the first speaker with scale, speed and sincerity. It is time for Sri Lanka to consider India not only as a neighbor with a shared history, but as a strategic economic ally for the future.

The missing economic piece in this successful diplomatic puzzle must be placed urgently and deliberately.